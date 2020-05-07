Vanderbilt Basketball Recruiting: Final Ranking For Class Of 2020

The final recruiting rankings are in as Jerry Stackhouse has finished his first full class as head coach of the Commodores.

Vanderbilt added three high school signees along with one transfer, though the official status of Issac McBride, who is transferring from Kansas, remains unknown as he has not yet enrolled in school. Even when he registers, he could be forced to sit out the season under current NCAA transfer rules, unless granted a waiver as he sat out last season, but did not fulfill all the requirements during that time.

The three incoming freshmen bring a variety of size and skill to the Commodores roster as Stackhouse and his staff attempt to replace their top two scorers from a season ago along with two bench players who have since transferred.

NEWCOMERS

Myles Stute, 6'6' 220, Small Forward, Gonzaga School, Washington, DC.

Tyrin Lawrence, 6'3" 178 Point Guard, Sunrise Christian School, Wichita, KS.

Akeem Odusipe, 6'9" 215, Center, Knoxville Catholic school, Knoxville, TN.

CLASS RANKING

Let's be honest and say that these rankings mean little in the real world, other than a metric for fans to compare how their favorite team did versus the rest of the nation. What will ultimately determine the strength of this class will be what they have accomplished when they have finished their collective careers.

This Commodores class finished No.60 in the 247 Sports Rankings but jumped to No.52 in the composite rankings based on all services averaged together.

It's a long way from the top class, who incidentally is conference foe Kentucky. The Wildcats, who were decimated by transfers and players exiting for the NBA Draft, signed six new scholarship athletes in earning the No.1 ranking.

Duke and North Carolina claimed the next two spots, both signing six players as well while Tennessee and LSU grabbed the No.4 and No.5 spots with the Volunteers signing four players and the Tigers six.

Gonzaga, the top team in the rankings with just three signees- the same number as Vanderbilt- captured the No.11 position in the composite rankings, and were the only team in the top 20 with as few as three additions.

The Commodores have one remaining scholarship and have one high school player and one potential transfer that could be added to the roster. Still, neither has officially announced their intentions as of yet, and both could decide to go elsewhere.

It's a solid, yet not an overly spectacular class on paper. Now it's up to the individual players and coaching staff to develop going forward.

