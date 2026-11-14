Vanderbilt Basketball Rolls Past Prairie View, Moves to 4-0

NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt basketball steamrolled its way to victory Friday night, beating Prairie View by a score of 89-62.

It was a little big of a sluggish start for Vanderbilt in the game offensively. The Commodores began the game just 2-for-9 from the three-point line, had six early turnovers and only led 19-11. But it was not long before the Commodores got things going.

Vanderbilt turned defense into offense and more offense into points not long after, though. Vanderbilt finished the half with a 27-6 run to run away with the game early on. Eventually, Vanderbilt took a 46-17 lead going into halftime.

Vanderbilt guard Ace Glass was one of the main contributors early on for the Commodores. Glass came out firing with the team’s first eight points before going into halftime with 13 points on three made three-pointers. Of course, point guard Tyler Tanner was another big contributor for Vanderbilt's long run. Tanner had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists in the first half.

That run continued on throughout the rest of the night. The Commodores began the second half with another scoring run and opened up a lead as big as 45 points at one point.

It was a game where Vanderbilt did what it should do to a mid-major school like Prairie View. It played up to its standard, put the game out of reach early on and kept its foot on the gas the rest of the night.

On the night, Vanderbilt had a nice day shooting overall from the floor, but it has had better days from beyond the arc. The Commodores shot 56% from the floor but just 6-for-21 from the three-point line.

The three guys that led Vanderbilt in scoring were Ace Glass with 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting and 5-for-11 from three, Tanner with 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting and wing Chandler Bing with 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting.

Predictably, rebounds were not an issue whatsoever for Vanderbilt. It dominated the boards from start to finish and finished with a rebound advantage of 44-19. Bangot Dak was the leading rebounder for Vanderbilt with 11 of them.

With the win, Vanderbilt moved to 4-0 so far this season and seems to be on cruise control for now.

Vanderbilt will be back in action Tuesday night, where it hosts Eastern Illinois at Memorial Gymnasium. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

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