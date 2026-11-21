NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt men’s basketball won its sixth consecutive game to start the 2026-27 season Friday night, beating UCF by a score of 82-74.

From the jump, Vanderbilt came out swinging after it got settled in. The first three minutes were sloppy for both Vanderbilt and UCF, but once the Commodores got their footing, they used great defense and turned it into offense.

The Commodores began the game on a 17-2 run before opening up a lead as big as 20 points later in the first half. Vanderbilt was getting it done defensively and by attacking the paint on the other end.

At first, it looked as if Vanderbilt was going to run away with the game by the arrival of halftime. But that was not the case. UCF eventually got things going on offense in the final few minutes of the first half, ending the half on a 14-3 run to cut the Vanderbilt lead to 38-29 at the break.

Vanderbilt shot 40% from the floor in the first half, but only made one of nine three-pointer attempts. The biggest issue was hitting open shots. The Commodores were breaking UCF’s defense apart, but missed some open shots that allowed UCF to get back in the game for a little bit.

Vanderbilt point guard Tyler Tanner was himself, of course. Tanner led his team with 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting in the first half, but also got help from Berke Buyuktuncel, Ace Glass and others.

In the second half, Vanderbilt outplayed UCF despite not shooting the ball well to begin the second half. The Commodores were able to push their lead back up to 19 points, but UCF kept fighting.

The Knights went on a run that cut Vanderbilt’s lead as low as seven with under four minutes to go, but Vanderbilt was able to come up with enough stops and scores to prevent the game from slipping away any further.

On the night, Vanderbilt did not have its best shooting-wise. The Commodores finished the game 39.7% from the floor and went just 2-for-21 from the three-point line. Vanderbilt even struggled from the free throw line at times, missing 11 of 36 free throws. Tyler Tanner, Chandler Bing and Ace Glass led the team in scoring with 23, 19 and 10 points, respectively.

Defensively, Vanderbilt was pretty stout. It held UCF to 37.3% shooting and 5-for-21 from downtown. The Commodores controlled the glass all night, winning the rebound battle 49-33. Buyuktuncel led Vanderbilt with 13 rebounds while Tanner completed his double-double with 11 rebounds.

Up next, Vanderbilt will play in what could be its most difficult game of nonconference play. The Commodores travel to Columbus for a true road game against Ohio State Tuesday. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Peacock.

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