NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt men’s basketball is looking to continue its undefeated start tonight in another buy game.

The Commodores welcome Eastern Illinois to Memorial Gymnasium Tuesday in search of a 5-0 start. They are coming off a victory Friday night against Prairie View, where Vanderbilt pulled ahead by 45 points early in the second half but took its foot off the gas and won by 27.

Tonight, Vanderbilt will look to play a complete, 40-minute game and look to flex its muscle against mid-major competition. Vanderbilt and Eastern Illinois are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Here is everything you need to know before tonight’s game.

Latest Injury News from Eastern Illinois at No. 15 Vanderbilt

If a player goes down during the game, we'll keep tabs on it and share any and all updates.

– Vanderbilt will continue to be without freshman guard Gabe Nesmith. Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington announced after his team’s 93-47 win over Bellarmine on opening night that Nesmith would be out a couple of months and potentially the season due to injury.

Eastern Illinois at No. 15 Vanderbilt Game Information

How to Watch

Who: Eastern Illinois (1-4) vs. No. 15 Vanderbilt (4-0)

When: Tuesday, Nov. 17,7 p.m. CT

Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network+

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Last time out, Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt took down Prairie View 89-62 to move to 4-0 this season.

Last time out, Eastern Illinois: Eastern Illinois lost for the fourth time this season, falling to IPFW Sunday by a score of 86-74.

Betting Odds for Eastern Illinois at No. 15 Vanderbilt

Spread: Vanderbilt -44.5 points

Over/Under: 146.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Things You Need to Know for Eastern Illinois at No. 15 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt basketball took a significant jump up in the rankings in the new AP Top 25 Poll. The Commodores jumped seven spots up from No. 22 to No. 15 after a strong start to the season, notably beating Memphis by 24 points.

Vanderbilt was up 45 points on Prairie View before the final score showed Vanderbilt won by 27 points. After the game, Mark Byington was not happy with the result of the game despite the win. Read Mikey Andersen’s story on why Byington was upset.

The win against Prairie View still revealed a lot about Vanderbilt as a team. Read Joey Dwyer’s takeaways on Vanderbilt from the last time it took the floor.

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