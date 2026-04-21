Vanderbilt Basketball Transfer Portal Intel: Vanderbilt A Strong Contender For Auburn Starter

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt basketball is a strong contender to land Auburn transfer Sebastian Williams-Adams, multiple sources told Vandy on SI.

Vanderbilt’s coaching staff has strong connections with Williams-Adams–a 6-foot-8 forward with a wingspan just short of 7-foot-2, who was a four-star recruit as a high schooler–as a result of being among the finalists in his high school recruitment, and that relationship could likely pay dividends here.

Williams-Adams would likely be an expensive addition to Vanderbilt's roster--and it would have to make sure that this made sense financially--but he's a player that Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington's staff has gravitated towards for a number of years.

Williams-Adams averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and .8 blocks and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 50.5% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range as a freshman at Auburn. He played in all 38 games this season for Auburn as a freshman and started 21 games for the Tigers, including every game from Jan. 13 to Feb. 24.

"Williams-Adams is evolving into a highly versatile four-man who specializes in getting downhill as a face-up driver and then guarding multiple positions on the defensive end of the floor," 247 Sports--which has a crystal ball in for Williams-Adams to land at Vanderbilt--evaluator Adam Finklestien wrote in a high school evaluation of Williams-Adams. "Williams-Adams is extremely long with a nearly 7-foot-2 wingspan and a solid early build that has filled out and blossomed into a strong body. He's pretty light on his feet when running the floor and a plus athlete in transition. "

"Offensively, he plays primarily on the perimeter but is looking to put the ball on the floor and get downhill at every opportunity. He's a bit upright, but has good burst out of his legs. He's good off a pitch or when he has room to just accelerate into space. He's able to drive both sides, can navigate the lane with euro-steps, and is even capable of making some basic drive-and-kick passes after a couple of hard dribbles."

He was a piece that Auburn’s coaching staff put an emphasis on retaining and thought they had retained, but Williams-Adams entered the transfer portal in the hours prior to its closing.

Williams-Adams went for 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting in Vanderbilt’s only matchup with Auburn in 2025-26. Perhaps he could join the Commodores for his sophomore season.

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