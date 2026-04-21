Vanderbilt Basketball Transfer Portal Intel: Vanderbilt A Strong Contender For Auburn Starter
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NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt basketball is a strong contender to land Auburn transfer Sebastian Williams-Adams, multiple sources told Vandy on SI.
Vanderbilt’s coaching staff has strong connections with Williams-Adams–a 6-foot-8 forward with a wingspan just short of 7-foot-2, who was a four-star recruit as a high schooler–as a result of being among the finalists in his high school recruitment, and that relationship could likely pay dividends here.
Williams-Adams would likely be an expensive addition to Vanderbilt's roster--and it would have to make sure that this made sense financially--but he's a player that Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington's staff has gravitated towards for a number of years.
Williams-Adams averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and .8 blocks and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 50.5% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range as a freshman at Auburn. He played in all 38 games this season for Auburn as a freshman and started 21 games for the Tigers, including every game from Jan. 13 to Feb. 24.
"Williams-Adams is evolving into a highly versatile four-man who specializes in getting downhill as a face-up driver and then guarding multiple positions on the defensive end of the floor," 247 Sports--which has a crystal ball in for Williams-Adams to land at Vanderbilt--evaluator Adam Finklestien wrote in a high school evaluation of Williams-Adams. "Williams-Adams is extremely long with a nearly 7-foot-2 wingspan and a solid early build that has filled out and blossomed into a strong body. He's pretty light on his feet when running the floor and a plus athlete in transition. "
"Offensively, he plays primarily on the perimeter but is looking to put the ball on the floor and get downhill at every opportunity. He's a bit upright, but has good burst out of his legs. He's good off a pitch or when he has room to just accelerate into space. He's able to drive both sides, can navigate the lane with euro-steps, and is even capable of making some basic drive-and-kick passes after a couple of hard dribbles."
He was a piece that Auburn’s coaching staff put an emphasis on retaining and thought they had retained, but Williams-Adams entered the transfer portal in the hours prior to its closing.
Williams-Adams went for 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting in Vanderbilt’s only matchup with Auburn in 2025-26. Perhaps he could join the Commodores for his sophomore season.
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Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.Follow joey_dwy