What it Means: Vanderbilt Basketball Lands Colorado Transfer Bangot Dak

NASHVILLE—-Colorado transfer Bangot Dak has committed to Vanderbilt, per a Joe Tipton of On3.

Dak is a 7-foot, 203 pound center, who played three seasons for Colorado before entering the transfer portal. He’s the first 7-footer of the Mark Byington era at Vanderbilt.

In Dak, Vanderbilt is getting an 11.5 point per game scorer who shot 49.2% from the field, 25.9% from 3-point range and grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game. Dak also threw 1.4 assists per game.

Colorado finished the season 17-15 while going 7-11 in BIG 12 play. It started the season 8-0, but went 9-15 down the stretch. Dak was a bright spot, though, and was the team’s leading scorer in six games as well as the leading rebounder in 12 games. The 7-footer also demonstrated his explosiveness with a Rolodex of highlight-reel plays ranging from dunks to off the bounce makes from 3-point range.

Dak joins a Vanderbilt team that went 27-9 in 2025-26 and went to the SEC Championship Game.

This was Dak’s first season in which he averaged double figures. His junior season averages were 8.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals per game

His final list of four schools included Miami, SMU and Oregon in addition to Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt had a previous connection to Dak through assistant coach Rick Ray, who helped to recruit him to Colorado in the first place. Dak was the poster child of the way that Colorado coach Tad Boyle wanted to develop players, but the Buffaloes’ staff couldn’t afford to keep him. Boyle said that was disheartening.

One program’s loss is another’s gain, though. Now, Vanderbilt has its big man.

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