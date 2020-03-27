CommodoreCountry
Vanderbilt Basketball's Saben Lee Declares For NBA Draft

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt men's basketball standout Saben Lee will test the waters by applying for the upcoming NBA Draft, but is likely testing the waters and will not hire an agent at this time, meaning he can withdraw his name from the process and return to the Commodores should he so choose after going through the NBA evaluation process. 

Lee joins Aaron Nesmith as the second Vanderbilt Commodore men's basketball player to enter the NBA Draft.

Lee follows Nesmith in making the announcement, as he did so Friday morning in a post from his Instagram account wherein he shared his plans and thanked head coach Jerry Stackhouse, his staff, former coaches, teammates and others who "helped me throughout my journey."

Most experts felt Lee would return for one more season with the Commodores after a strong sophomore campaign where he became the team leader following the season-ending injury to Nesmith. 

Saben Lee
Photo Via Twitter

Lee's return would be a huge positive for a Vanderbilt program that struggled much of the season but began to find itself late, winning three SEC games against LSU, South Carolina, and Alabama, with the last coming on the road. 

Lee led the team in scoring averaging 19.0 ppg and was named second-team All-SECby league coaches. 

Lee scored 30 or more points four times on the year, with his 38 point performance in Tuscaloosa leading the Commodores to the upset of the Crimson Tide for their first conference road win since 2017. 

