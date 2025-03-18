Vanderbilt Benefits From Skipping Play-In Game, But Draws Tough Foe Instead
Headed into Selection Sunday, many bracketology experts and prognosticators had Vanderbilt as one of the last teams into the NCAA Tournament. That would’ve seen the Commodores participate in the play-in tournament tonight.
“We’ve all probably been looking on social media and seeing us projected as an 11 seed,” Devin McGlockton admitted after bracket announcement.
Instead, Vanderbilt was selected as the No. 10-seed and will face No. 7-seed Saint Mary’s in a first-round game Friday. That gives the Commodores a couple more days of rest and more time to prepare the nation’s fifth-best scoring defense. It’s an advantage first-year coach Mark Bryington talked about Sunday after his team’s tournament selection.
“Avoiding Dayton and getting more prep time is a big help,” Byington said. “Playing Tuesday or Wednesday would’ve meant leaving immediately. With a Friday game, we get more time to prepare for a really good team.”
Byington is right in that Vanderbilt is facing a really good team. In fact, believers in the “defense wins championships” mantra, should be hoping the Commodores get as much time to prepare as possible. The Gaels’ have averaged 60.7 points allowed per game, which is only bested by Drake, Houston, North Texas and Wagner. It’s a better average per game than Duke (61.9 opp ppg), VCU (62.4) and Liberty (62.9), who represent the other top 10 scoring defenses in the NCAA Tournament.
Vanderbilt has averaged 79.6 ppg (No. 45 in the nation) and 74.8 opp ppg (No. 260) and, by virtue of being the lower-seeded team, isn’t a favored to win Friday’s game. So, the more time Commodores can prepare to create a successful gameplan to counter a great defense, isn’t a bad thing.
However, players want to play. So, Jason Edwards’ urge to get back on the court quickly is understandable, considering it’s been 17 days since the Commodores have last won a game.
“As soon as I saw our name, I was ready to play. I wish we played tomorrow,” Edwards said. “I’m just excited to get out there with the guys.”
Edwards, the only Commodore to be named to an All-SEC post-season team, and his teammates will get that chance Friday at 2:20 p.m. The game will be televised on TruTV.