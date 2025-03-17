Everything Vanderbilt Coach Mary Byington Said After NCAA Tournament Selection
First-year Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington didn’t have many believers when he took over the men’s basketball program in Nashville. The Commodores were picked to finish 16th in the SEC by the conference’s coaches.
Vanderbilt proved those predictions wrong, winning 20 games and earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 10 seed. After the Commodores found out where they would be going dancing, Byington and players met with members of the media.
Here’s everything Byington said after receiving an invitation to face Saint Mary’s (Calif.) in the first round at 2:15 p.m. Friday:
Byington’s Opening Statement:
Yeah, it's a great day. I'm so happy for the players and Vanderbilt fans who supported us this year. It's a reward for a great season, and going into the tournament is what you work for. It's the most exciting time of the year. Taking this team on that journey was something we really wanted. We didn't like how our last game ended, and we wanted more. Now that we have this opportunity, we're going to take advantage of it. We're playing a traditionally great team — St. Mary's is good every year. Randy Bennett is one of the best coaches in the country. I'm thankful it's a Friday game, and we'll start preparing right away.
Byington on the ups and downs of the season:
This season had a lot of moments where things felt uncertain. We were picked 16th out of 16 in the league, and that was before non-conference play, where the league ended up having a historic year. The NCAA rewarded the SEC for that. It wasn’t just a good year for the SEC — it was historically good. Now it's going to be a challenge for all these teams, but we'll focus on ourselves. I’m sure everyone else will cheer on the league to make a strong run.
Byington on the committee selecting a record 14 SEC teams:
The committee respected the league’s body of work. Auburn lost three of their last four games in the SEC and still earned the top overall seed. It shows the league’s strength. There wasn’t such a thing as a "bad loss" this year. The goal was to get as many good wins as possible, and we beat a lot of top 25 and top 15 teams. We know how good we are, and now we’re excited to play a team outside the SEC. Plus, we’re getting healthy again, which makes us even more excited for what’s next.
Byington on the mentality of playing in March Madness:
Getting to the tournament is one thing, but winning games in March is unforgettable for these guys. I had a quick meeting with the players and talked about making memories. The adrenaline rush of winning a game in the NCAA tournament is something special. You see teams go on magical runs — that's the dream. But for now, it's about taking things one game at a time. Do whatever it takes to win and advance. We have a tough challenge ahead, but we’re ready.
Byington reflecting on the start of his job in Nashville:
When I took this job, I had to scramble to find players because I came in late. People said it couldn’t be done. We were picked last in the league, and we were against the odds from the start. But this team and coaching staff are full of people who like proving people wrong. We’ve done that all year, and now it’s time to do it again.
Byington on the in-season culture change:
This season isn’t about me — it's about Vanderbilt. Getting to the NCAA tournament helps the program grow and energizes the fan base. One of the hardest parts of taking over a program is getting people to believe. Wins and a tournament bid validate that belief. The fans made this a special year, and I hope we can pack a bunch of people up to Cleveland and bring Memorial Magic with us.
I also think about the older players — guys like Chris and Devon — who have never been here before. It means a lot to me that they get to experience this. I was thinking about them when I was driving back from Bridgestone. Chris came from Cornell, Deon from Boston College, and some others from Virginia Tech — none of them had been to the tournament before. I wanted them to have that feeling.
Byington on the long wait Sunday:
Waiting to hear our name called was nerve-wracking. You try not to scoreboard-watch or obsess over bracket predictions, but it’s hard. Every bracket I saw had us in, but I couldn’t shake the thought, "What if the one on CBS is the one we’re not in?" So, we’re incredibly grateful for this opportunity.
Byington on not having to play in a play-in game:
Avoiding Dayton and getting more prep time is a big help. Playing Tuesday or Wednesday would’ve meant leaving immediately. With a Friday game, we get more time to prepare for a really good team.
Byington on Saint Mary’s:
Saint Mary’s is a tough, experienced team. They’ve won 28 games — you don’t luck into that. Their conference is strong, and they’re balanced, disciplined, and led by seniors. There are no easy teams in the tournament. Everyone earns their spot. We’ll need to be at our best.
Byington on how the SEC competition prepared the Commodores:
The SEC schedule prepared us. It’s a physical, challenging league, and we’ve had to adapt our style to survive it. But I think we’re versatile enough to adjust and play different styles. The lessons we learned through this tough season will help us now.