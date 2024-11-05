Vanderbilt Dominates Lipscomb in Opener After Great Debut From Exciting Freshman
The Vanderbilt Commodores women’s basketball team started the season strong on Monday.
The program defeated the Lipscomb Bisons in a contest between the two Nashville-based schools 102-50. The Commodores controlled the game from the start.
Vanderbilt started a little slow as they were knocking off the rust, picking up three turnovers in the opening few minutes of the first quarter; however, they settled in quickly.
They held a 28-point lead at the half after shooting 51 percent from the floor to begin the season on a high note. The Commodores forced 15 turnovers from the Bisons in the first half and scored 38 points in the paint. That success continued into the second half, as the team finished with 53 percent from the field and produced an astounding 70 points from the paint in the contest.
The team was led by freshman Mikayla Blakes, who made her highly anticipated debut after being the top player in the team’s recruiting class to join the team. She finished the day with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists. She was 9 for 18 from the field, showing that the offense may already have found a sense of identity through the young Somerset, New Jersey guard.
Blakes was only outdone by sophomore forward Khamil Pierre, who recorded a double-double to begin the season with 25 points and 14 rebounds. After the game, she spoke with the broadcast crew about how she found success in the game.
She stated her focus was “running the floor hard, and everything will fall into place, and it showed today.” Pierre scored multiple baskets in transition due to hustling up and down the court, which will definitely be needed when the team gets deeper into the season.
Madison Green, who made her return to the court after suffering an ACL injury against Lipscomb last December, picked up 14 points and six steals in the contest.
Coach Shea Ralph was proud of the team’s performance but knows there is still plenty of work to do despite the 52-point victory.
“I don’t know if I could be more proud of our first effort. I’m not surprised, but I’m not satisfied.”
She is now the first coach in program history to win her first four-season opening games. It was the first game under her tenure that the team reached 100 points in a game.
The Commodores (1-0) will be back in action on Friday as they host the Austin Peay Governers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.