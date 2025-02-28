Vanderbilt Ends Losing Streak Against Texas A&M: The Anchor, February 28, 2025
Vanderbilt women’s basketball team bounced back from a double-digit losses Thursday night with a double-digit win of its own against Texas A&M.
The Aggies (10-17, 3-12 SEC) headed home with a 91-58 loss to the Commodores (20-9, 7-8 SEC). Combine that Vanderbilt win with Mississippi State losing to No. 1 Texas by only four points, puts the Commodores in position for a favorable first-round matchup in next week’s SEC Tournament.
Texas A&M can take some pride in being one of the few teams to hold freshman sensation Mikayla Blakes to fewer than 20 points. Kjamil Pierre led Vanderbilt’s offense with 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and nine steals. Blakes had 18 points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals. Justine Prescott led Vanderbilt’s bench with 14 points.
Vanderbilt will wrap up its regular season schedule with a road trip to Missouri. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Bowling: Vanderbilt at North Carolina A&T Stallings invitational
Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.
Men’s Tennis: Vanderbilt at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Baseball: Vanderbilt at UCLA, Los Angeles, Calif., Jackie Robinson Stadium, B1G+
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
Women’s Basketball: Vanderbilt 91, Texas A&M 58
Track and Field: Vanderbilt at SEC Indoor Championships
Women’s Team Standings
1. Arkansas – 32
2. Oklahoma – 31
3. LSU – 19
4. Texas A&M – 13
5. Florida – 11
6. Texas – 10
7. Vanderbilt – 9
T8. Alabama – 8
T8. Auburn – 8
T8. South Carolina – 8
T11. Kentucky – 3
T11. Ole Miss – 3
13. Miss State – 1
- Georgia – 0
- Missouri – 0
- Tennessee - 0
Did You Notice?
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
185 days
We’ll Leave You With This…
“Stay organized and keep things simple.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
