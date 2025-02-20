Vanderbilt Falters in Second Half Against No. 17 Kentucky
Vanderbilt could’ve used a road win against No. 17 Kentucky to strengthen its NCAA Tournament resume and, for 20 minutes at least, the Commodores looked like they could pull off the upset.
However, the Wildcats (18-8, 7-6 SEC) dominated the second half, outscoring the Commodores 41-21 in the final 20 minutes to secure a 82-61 win at home. The Wildcats’ win avenges a loss earlier in the season, on the road, to the Commodores (17-9, 5-8 SEC).
Vanderbilt battled hard throughout the first half, trading leads and runs with Kentucky, but the Commodores wouldn’t regain the lead after leading 35-34 with 3:06 left in the first half. The Commodores kept things close for the remainder of the first half, trailing 41-40 at halftime, but the Wildcats opened the second half on a 12-run, leading 56-44 at the 12:55 mark and never looked back.
Devin McGlockton led Vanderbilt in scoring with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jaylen Carey added 12 points (6-of-11 field goals), but had found himself in foul trouble racking up three fouls halfway through the second half. Jason Edwards added 10 points off the bench.
Otega Oweh led Kentucky’s offense with 20 points and six rebounds and Amari Williams had 17, Andrew Carr 11.
Vanderbilt is now halfway through its six-game gauntlet of ranked teams and will continue at home Saturday against No. 24 Ole Miss (19-7, 8-5 SEC). Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network.