Vanderbilt's First Commitment a Perfect Addition

The Commodores don't have many roster spots open, which lets Shea Ralph find the right players to join Vanderbilt's rising program.

Taylor Hodges

LSU Lady Tigers center Aalyah Del Rosario (23) and Northwestern State Lady Demons forward Clarence Djuela (15) fight for a rebound during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU Lady Tigers center Aalyah Del Rosario (23) and Northwestern State Lady Demons forward Clarence Djuela (15) fight for a rebound during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph didn’t have many holes to fill on her roster. The Commodores lost just one player to the transfer portal, leaving them with only open roster spots.

Ralph could be selective about who Vanderbilt signs from the portal and find the right piece to continue Vanderbilt’s rise. The Commodores have received their first commitment and it’s a home run.

LSU Aalyah Del Rosario committed to Vanderbilt yesterday, according to a repot by 247Sports, after two seasons in Baton Rogue behind WNBA players Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow. Last season she played in 28 games, but only had an average of six minutes played per game. She had 2.0 ppg and 2.0 rebounds per game and eight total blocks.

While with LSU, Del Rosario played against Vanderbilt last season’s January 13 game that LSU won 83-77. She played just under two minutes and had one rebound.

Del Rosario is the second former McDonald’s All-American to come to Nashville, joining WBCA and SEC Freshman of the Year Mikayla Blakes on the team.

The 6-foot, 6-inch center is returning to her home state. She played high school basketball at The Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tenn. and was the No. 7 overall player in the 2023 recruit class.

Del Rosario’s size and rebounding ability make her the perfect player for the Commodores. Vanderbilt had no trouble scoring last year, ending the year with a top 10 scoring offense and two players averaging 20 or more points a game. But they weren’t great at rebounding, just barely staying in the top 100 in rebounds per game (38).

Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball Transfers

Outgoing

  • G Iyana Moore

Incoming

  • C Aalyah Del Rosario (LSU)

