Vanderbilt Football Duo Gets All-America Honors: The Anchor

Two Vanderbilt football players received All-America honors from the Associated Press Monday evening.

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers was named to the AP’s first-team All-America and Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia was named to the second-team All-America for their performances this season. It is the first time that multiple Commodores have been given All-America honors since 1996 in which Bill Maranangel and Boo Mitchell. It is the first time since 1982 that two Vanderbilt players made the Associated Press’ All-America teams.

Stowers and Pavia have both been cornerstone pieces to Vanderbilt's two-year turnaround as the two have become one of the most potent offensive duos in college football. After both of them transferred to Vanderbilt from New Mexico State after the 2023 season, the duo has helped the program go from the 2-10 to 10-2.

Stowers has been a NFL-caliber tight end for the Commodores. Stowers has led Vanderbilt in receptions and receiving yards the past two seasons. This season, Stowers has caught 62 passes for 769 yards and four touchdowns.

Stowers has not only been an important piece on the field, but has become one of the top leaders on the roster by helping head coach Clark Lea pour his vision out to his teammates in the locker room.

Pavia, Vanderbilt’s star quarterback, has had an incredible season for Vanderbilt. The Albuquerque, New Mexico native was the runner-up for the 2025 Heisman Trophy. Pavia has thrown for 3,192 yards and 27 touchdowns while running for 826 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Pavia is top 10 in among college football quarterbacks in total offense, yards per pass attempt, passing efficiency, completion percentage, touchdowns passes and points responsible for. Pavia also broke the school record for most passing yards in a game on Nov. 22 against Kentucky, where he threw for 484 yards and five touchdowns.

The duo helped Vanderbilt become one of the best offenses in college football, averaging 39.4 points per game (eighth-best in the country). Vanderbilt’s offense is also the best team in the nation in yards per play.

Pavia and Stowers have one last chance to play together Dec. 31 as Vanderbilt takes on Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

