Vanderbilt Forward AK Okereke Shares Injury Update Ahead of Florida Matchup

NASHVILLE—As Vanderbilt’s players sat at their lockers and celebrated in the 30-minute window that the media was allowed in, there was a notable absence.

Vanderbilt forward AK Okerke had sauntered into the training room a few moments prior to the locker room opening after leaving Vanderbilt’s win over Tennessee with 54 seconds to play.

Okereke went down on a defensive possession and limped around the floor for a few possessions before being replaced by Vanderbilt forward Devin McGlockton after a stoppage. The Vanderbilt forward’s status was uncertain at that point.

The Cornell transfer reappeared in the locker room around halfway through the media’s open period in the locker room and had an update to share, though.

“I was just cramping a bit,” Okereke said. “I just had to continue playing until I got out of the game, so I should be good to go tomorrow.”

After Vanderbilt’s signature win over Tennessee, Okereke and the Commodores will face the SEC’s No. 1 seed in Florida as they look to find a way towards the SEC Championship game. Vanderbilt will do so with Okereke on the floor, presumably.

Okereke averages 9.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 52.3% from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range. The Vanderbilt forward went for five points in Friday’s win over Tennessee.