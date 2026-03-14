Vanderbilt Forward AK Okereke Shares Injury Update Ahead of Florida Matchup
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NASHVILLE—As Vanderbilt’s players sat at their lockers and celebrated in the 30-minute window that the media was allowed in, there was a notable absence.
Vanderbilt forward AK Okerke had sauntered into the training room a few moments prior to the locker room opening after leaving Vanderbilt’s win over Tennessee with 54 seconds to play.
Okereke went down on a defensive possession and limped around the floor for a few possessions before being replaced by Vanderbilt forward Devin McGlockton after a stoppage. The Vanderbilt forward’s status was uncertain at that point.
The Cornell transfer reappeared in the locker room around halfway through the media’s open period in the locker room and had an update to share, though.
“I was just cramping a bit,” Okereke said. “I just had to continue playing until I got out of the game, so I should be good to go tomorrow.”
After Vanderbilt’s signature win over Tennessee, Okereke and the Commodores will face the SEC’s No. 1 seed in Florida as they look to find a way towards the SEC Championship game. Vanderbilt will do so with Okereke on the floor, presumably.
Okereke averages 9.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 52.3% from the field and 40.5% from 3-point range. The Vanderbilt forward went for five points in Friday’s win over Tennessee.
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Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.Follow joey_dwy