Vanderbilt Men’s And Women’s Basketball SEC/ACC Challenge Opponent Announced
ESPN announced the matchups for the SEC/ACC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge Thursday. The challenge features 16 matchups between a SEC school and an ACC school for conference bragging rights.
Both Vanderbilt men’s and women’s basketball squads will host in this year’s challenge. The men will take on the SMU Mustangs and the women will play host to the Virginia Cavaliers on December 3 in a doubleheader.
SMU joined the ACC last season, but did not compete in the SEC/ACC challenge, making its matchup against Vanderbilt its inaugural appearance in the newest annual challenge in college basketball.
Vanderbilt has squared off against SMU 22 times all-time, but just two times this century. The Commodores won the last meeting against the Mustangs in December 2021 when Vanderbilt grabbed a 12-point win at SMU. Vanderbilt leads the all-time series 14-8.
Vanderbilt split its first two matchups in the men’s challenge. The Commodores lost to Boston College 78-62 in November 2023, but went on the road and won at Virginia Tech 80-64.
On the women’s side, Vanderbilt will face Virginia for the first time since 2012, where the Cavaliers beat the Lady Commodores 73-66. In the six matchups the two schools have played all-time, Virginia has won four of them. It will be the first time Virginia plays at Vanderbilt since 1995, where the Commodores took a victory. In 1992, Virginia beat Vanderbilt in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament to go to the Final Four.
Vanderbilt women’s basketball also split its first two SEC/ACC challenge games. The Lady Commodores lost at NC State 70-62 in November 2023, but then beat Miami 88-70 in December of 2024.
In 2024, the SEC dominated the ACC in men’s basketball, winning 14 of the 16 matchups in the challenge. The only two SEC teams that lost in the 2024 men’s challenge was No. 4 Kentucky losing to Clemson 70-66 and No. 2 Auburn losing to No. 9 Duke 84-78. The SEC also beat the ACC on the women’s side last season, going 10-6 against the ACC.
In 2023, the SEC tied the ACC 7-7 in both men’s and women’s basketball.
Here is the full list of matchups in the SEC/ACC Challenge in men’s and women’s.
2025 Men’s ACC/SEC Challenge Matchups
Florida at Duke
North Carolina at Kentucky
Virginia at Texas
NC State at Auburn
Clemson at Alabama
Louisville at Arkansas
Oklahoma at Wake Forest
SMU at Vanderbilt
Texas A&M at Pittsburgh
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
Miami at Ole Miss
LSU at Boston College
Virginia Tech at South Carolina
Tennessee at Syracuse
Missouri at Notre Dame
Georgia at Florida State
2025 Women’s ACC/SEC Challenge Matchups
Kentucky at Miami
Tennessee at Stanford
NC State at Oklahoma
Georgia at Florida State
Auburn at Syracuse
Georgia Tech at Texas A&M
Virginia at Vanderbilt
LSU at Duke
South Carolina at Louisville
Florida at Virginia Tech
Notre Dame at Ole Miss
UNC at Texas
Clemson at Alabama
Arkansas at SMU
Pittsburgh at Mississippi State
California at Missouri