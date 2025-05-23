Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball Gets Another Addition From The Transfer Portal: The Anchor, May 23, 2025
Cornell transfer AK Okereke has signed on to join Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball for the 2025-2026 season.
Okereke’s collegiate career started as a walk-on at Cornell, but worked his way up into a starting position as he made waves in the Ivy League, averaging 13.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game and led the team in assists at 4.1 per game.
Okereke will provide size and versatility in the frontcourt for the Commodores next season at 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds. He led Cornell in blocks and steals with 31 apiece and shot 59.5 percent from the floor and showed ability to stretch the floor with his 32.1 percent shooting from three.
“AK is an extremely important addition to our team,” Byington said. “He is very accomplished on and off the court and is as multi-dimensional as any transfer we evaluated. He can be trusted with the ball in his hands because he makes great decisions. He is a very good passer and playmaker, and it’s unique because of his size and physical presence.”
While Okereke led the Ivy League and finished 18th nationally in shooting percentage, Byington feels that Okereke can unlock and develop more dimensions to his game with the Commodores.
“As good as he is right now, I see where his basketball development can go to other levels. It is extremely exciting to be able to coach someone with that talent and potential,” Byington said.
Okereke scored a career-high 30 points in a February game against Cornell and scored in double figures in 23 games along with 12 games recording five or more assists for the Big Red last season.
Okereke joins a class of six others to Byington’s transfer class this offseason that entails five guards and one other forward, Mason Nicholson, out of Jacksonville State.
Okereke graduated from Cornell in three years with a degree in economics and averaged 9.8 points per game during his three years of college basketball thus far.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt Men’s Golf at NCAA Championships, Round 1 at 3:40 p.m. CT.
Did You Notice?
Incoming Vanderbilt men’s golf freshman Will Hartman captured the title at the 101st U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Plainfield Country Club in Edison, New Jersey. Hartman is joined by Michael Riebe and Jon Ed Steed in the Commodores No. 1-ranked 2025 signing class. The Nashville native is the No. 10-ranked player in the class of 2025 by Junior Golf Scoreboard and the Rolex AJGA Rankings and is a Rolex AJGA three-time All-American.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
99 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“When Bill [McCaffrey] called, I was quick to take it, even though I think it was collect."- Eddie Fogler