Vanderbilt Headed to NCAA Tournament as Part of Historic SEC Season
Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington and his players can let out a sigh of relief – the Commodores are in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. And they won’t even have to take part in the play-in tournament, as some prognosticators had predicted.
Vanderbilt (22-10) earned the No. 10-seed in East Region of the NCAA Tournament and will face No. 7-seed Saint Mary’s (28-5) in a first-round game on Friday in Cleveland, Ohio.
Taylor’s Take
It wouldn’t have been all that surprising to see Vanderbilt be a part of the play-in tournament and, to be blunt, it wouldn’t have been a major shock if the Commodores were left out of the tournament all together.
But Vanderbilt did enough in its games against ranked opponents, including a brutal six-game stretch late in the season against ranked teams, to earn a bye. The Commodores defeated Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Missouri (all of who were ranked at the time) in that stretch and, when combined with upset wins against Kentucky and Tennessee, was enough for Vanderbilt to get into the tournament.
Whatever happens next, Vanderbilt will be a part of a historic SEC basketball season. The conference saw 14 of its 16 teams receive invitations to the NCAA Tournament, the most in the history of the tournament.