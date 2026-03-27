Vanderbilt WBB Assistant Wins National Award: The Anchor

On the week of the Sweet 16, Vanderbilt women’s basketball’s coaching staff is starting to rack up the postseason hardware.

Vanderbilt’s assistant coach Kevin DeMille has been named the 2026 Women’s Basketball Coaching Association Assistant Coach of the Year Award for Division I athletics. DeMille is the first Vanderbilt assistant coach to win the award as he finishes up his fifth season on the coaching staff in Nashville.

DeMille has played a big role in assisting head coach Shea Ralph to not just Ralph’s best season at Vanderbilt, but one of the Commodores best seasons in program history, reaching a record of 29-4 and getting to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 17 years.

DeMille has also helped coach Vanderbilt to its most SEC wins in a season in program history as well with 13 wins. Vanderbilt was the No. 2 seed in the women’s SEC Tournament and was named a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament as well.

DeMille is hoping that he can help coach the team to more wins this season, though. Vanderbilt takes on No. 6 seed Notre Dame in the Sweet 16 this afternoon as the Commodores go for their first Elite Eight appearance since 2002.

Vanderbilt and Notre Dame tipoff at 1:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

162 days

The Anchor: Friday, March 27, 2026

Vanderbilt men’s golf freshman Jon Ed Steed won the SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance at the Linger Longer Invitational. Steed got his first career top five finish on the player leaderboard as he finished fourth and helped lead Vanderbilt to a third place finish at the event overall.

Vanderbilt bowling made the NCAA Tournament for the 20th consecutive season. The Commodores are the No. 2 overall seed and will be in the Rochester Regional April 3. Vanderbilt will play Alabama A&M or Dominican.

In Vanderbilt baseball’s first game against Tennessee this weekend, the Commodores will face up against Tennessee pitcher Brandon Arvidson, per reports. It is a shakeup from Tennessee’s usual starting lineup as Vanderbilt gets ready to face its rival tonight at 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Commodores Results

There were no games played.

Friday’s Commodores Schedule

No. 2 seed Vanderbilt women’s basketball vs. No. 6 seed Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis at No. 12 Tennessee, 4 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis vs. Kentucky, 5 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt baseball vs. No. 21 Tennessee, 7 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

Vanderbilt women’s golf at the Clemson Invitational, Day 1.

Vanderbilt track and field at the Raleigh Relays, Day 2.

Commodores Quote of The Day

[After defeating Louisiana Tech in the Midwest Regional Final on this date in 1993] “We set a goal at the beginning of the season, and that was to win the national championship. In order to do that, we have to be in Atlanta. So I’m glad we’re still alive.” Jim Foster

We’ll Leave You With This…