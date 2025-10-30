Vanderbilt WBB Athlete Gets High Preseason Honor: The Anchor
A Vanderbilt women’s basketball star is getting plenty of preseason recognition and she got additional recognition on Tuesday afternoon.
Sophomore guard Mikayla Blakes was named to The Athletic’s preseason All-America first team on Tuesday. A year ago, she was named to the publication’s preseason All-America second team. But after an incredible freshman season, Blakes proved to be one of the best players in the SEC. Blakes averaged 23.3 points per game and 3.2 rebounds per game her first collegiate season.
Her sophomore season got off to a strong start on Monday as well. In an exhibition game at Memphis, Blakes dropped 40 points at the St. Jude Tipoff Classic. The 2024-2025 SEC Freshman of the Year and 2024-2025 SEC Newcomer of the year hopes to improve on the performances she put on last season.
Last season, Blakes was named to a preseason All-America team by six different publications, including The Athletic. This year’s recognition is her second preseason honor she has gotten. Blakes was also named to the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award preseason watchlist by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Vanderbilt women’s basketball enters the season ranked No. 19 in the preseason top 25 poll. Head coach Shea Ralph is looking to take the Commodores to their third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. This past season, Vanderbilt’s appearance in the NCAA Tournament marked the first time since the 2012-2013 and 2013-2014 seasons the program made it to the tournament in consecutive seasons.
Vanderbilt women’s basketball tips off its regular season Monday afternoon as it begins the season in Paris, France for the Oui Play Classic. The Commodores will take on California on Nov. 3 at 1:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.
