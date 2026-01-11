Vanderbilt WBB Begins Tough Road Stretch: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball is about to be up against a tough stretch of games over the next nine days. Vanderbilt three games away from home consist of two conference games and its final game out of conference at a neutral site.

The Commodores first hit the road today in College Station, Texas to take on Texas A&M looking to tie its best start in program history. At 16-0, Vanderbilt is one win away from a program-best 17-0 start to a season. Texas A&M will look to play spoiler today at 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. The last time Vanderbilt started 17-0 was when it made the Final Four during the 1992-1993 season.

Vanderbilt has the fourth-longest winning streak in women’s college basketball right now, behind UConn with 32 straight wins, Texas with 18 straight wins and Texas Tech with 17 straight wins.

If Vanderbilt survives its first road test, then program history will be on the line Thursday in Starkville, Mississippi as Vanderbilt goes up against Mississippi State for what should be a great game. The game will be nationally televised on SEC Network at 5:30 p.m. CT start time.

After that, Vanderbilt goes up to Newark, New Jersey for a neutral site game against Michigan on Jan. 19, where the Commodores and Wolverines will play at the Prudential Center for the Coretta Scott King Classic.

Heading into this road trip, Vanderbilt is 12th in the NET with one Quad 1 win and three Quad 2 wins.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball’s latest win over Missouri marked the first time since the 2006-2007 season that Vanderbilt has gotten a win while ranked in the AP Top 10. It was the first time in over 18 years Vanderbilt won as a top 10 ranked team in Memorial Gymnasium as well. The last time a top 10 Vanderbilt women’s team won at home was Dec. 15, 2007, where the Commodores beat Austin Peay 84-50.

