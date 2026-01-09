Vanderbilt WBB Continues to Roll: The Anchor

No. 7 Vanderbilt women’s basketball kept up its undefeated start to the season Thursday night, throttling Missouri 99-68.

Vanderbilt got off to a little bit of a slow start at Missouri kept it close with the Commodores for the first half, trailing Vanderbilt by just four after the first quarter. Vanderbilt did expand its lead to 11 by halftime, but had not yet put Missouri away.

In the third quarter, Vanderbilt held off the Tigers and continued to outscore Missouri as it took a 15-point lead into the final quarter before putting the nail in Missouri’s coffin in the final 10 minutes. Vanderbilt outscored Missouri 31-15 in the final quarter as it looked like it was on cruise control with a 31-point victory.

It was star guard Mikayla Blakes who led Vanderbilt in scoring yet again with another 20-point performance on 6-for-17 shooting and three three-pointers to her name. Aubrey Galvan was right behind her with 19 points on 8-for-17 shooting. Sacha Washington was a force for the Commodores offensively and defensively. Washington finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds as she helped lift her team to a 16-0 record.

Up next, Vanderbilt travels to College Station Sunday afternoon to take on Texas A&M. Tip is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt women’s track and field at the Rod McCravy Memorial Invitational, Day 1.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis at the UT Invite, Day 1.

Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today

No. 7 Vanderbilt women’s basketball beat Missouri 99-68.

Did You Notice?

Vanderbilt women’s track and field season is back as the Commodores hit the road to Louisville, Kentucky for the Rod McCravy Memorial Invitational to kick off the spring season. Vanderbilt’s roster currently has seven Commodores ranked in the top 25 by the NCAA in their respective events.

Vanderbilt will be at the invitational for two days between Friday and Saturday. The first day of the event begins at 11 a.m. CT.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener

35 days

Commodores Quote of The Day

“[On the famous tennis ball game, a loss to Florida in OT]: It kept us from winning the conference. My gripe at that point was it puts another loss on Florida and we would have won the league. To have that happen, and not have any other incidents of things being thrown on the court early without a warning or nothing was to me inexcusable. It cost us the SEC championship. There was one second on the clock and we’ve got the ball getting ready to throw it in. There was no way we were going to lose.” C.M. Newton

Check Us Out On:

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI: