Vanderbilt WBB Continues Undefeated Season : The Anchor

No. 13 Vanderbilt women’s basketball dominated on the way to a 12-0 start to the season, beating Texas Southern 96-46.

Vanderbilt was on fire from behind the arc all afternoon on Saturday, draining a school record 18 three-pointers on 44 percent shooting from long range. Vanderbilt was not messing around against Texas Southern. The Commodores jumped out to a 24-5 lead in the first quarter and continued the offensive onslaught from there.

Senior Justine Pissott had a great game in the win. She finished with a career-high 25 points on seven made threes, which was also a career-high. Pissott shot 7-for-10 from long range, her best shooting percentage in her career from three-point range with at least five attempts. Pissott is the third Commodore to score 20 or more in a game this season.

Guard Mikayla Blakes finished the game with 23 points, extending her double digit scoring streak to 31 consecutive games. It is the eighth time Blakes scored at least 20 in a game this season.

For the game, Vanderbilt shot 47.8 percent and held Texas Southern to 26.3 percent shooting. Vanderbilt has now won 27 straight nonconference home games and secured its first 12-0 start to a season since the 1995-1996 season.

“I thought it was a really good game for us to work on a lot of things that we needed to get better at. Our first half was really good. I was impressed with our energy, the way we shared the ball and the way we shot the ball,” Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph said.

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers was announced as a consensus All-American over the weekend. Stowers is only one of three SEC players to be named a consensus All-American this season. Stowers has racked up plenty of honors after the conclusion of Vanderbilt’s regular season. Stowers won the John Mackey Award and the William V. Campbell Trophy for the season he has had.

“I knew Parcells was a great coach. Even though he accomplished a lot at that time, Vanderbilt didn’t give him the job and he wanted it. Anybody that played for him back then and afterwards will tell you he was a good, tough coach. Once he had me stay 30 minutes after practice having me tackle with my face. He had me hitting a sled with my helmet and facemask. He was teaching me how to put my face on the tackler. At least that’s what he said it was.” Dennis Harrison

