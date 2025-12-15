Vanderbilt WBB Returns to Floor: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball returned to action Monday against South Florida in Memorial Gymnasium. It is the Commodores first time on the court since its win against Virginia in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Dec. 3.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball has not got off to a 10-0 start to the season since the 2011-2012 season. If it were to take down South Florida, it would be the sixth time ever the program has started 10-0 and the third time in the 21st century that it would have happened.

Vanderbilt has three more home games in the month of December. The Commodores host UAlbany Thursday before playing Texas Southern at home on Saturday and Stonehill on Dec. 28.

Vanderbilt has won 24 consecutive non-conference home games dating back to 2022. Under head coach Shea Ralph, Vanderbilt is 37-3 at Memorial Gymnasium. It will be the fifth time that Vanderbilt and South Florida have squared off. The Commodores are a perfect 4-0 in the all-time series.

Vanderbilt has gotten off to a strong start this season, winning all but one game thus far by at least 10 points. In its most recent win, Vanderbilt beat Virginia 81-68. Vanderbilt star guard Mikayla Blakes scored 28 points in the win and recorded her 1,000th career point of her collegiate career. She is the 43rd Vanderbilt player to reach the 1,000-point club.

This Weekend’s Commodores Schedule

No. 14 Vanderbilt women’s basketball vs. South Florida at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

This Weekend’s Commodores Results Today

No. 15 Vanderbilt men’s basketball beat Central Arkansas 83-72.

Vanderbilt football quarterback Diego Pavia finished in 2nd place in Heisman Trophy voting.

Did You Notice?

Vanderbilt men’s basketball moved to a 10-0 start to the season for the first time since the 2007-2008 season. The Commodores escaped what would have been a major upset with a 83-72 win over Central Arkansas Saturday night.

It was not pretty, but Vanderbilt found a way to create separation in the first half and sustained a double digit lead for the majority of the second half. Vanderbilt hopes to get its 11th win of the season Wednesday night against Memphis.

