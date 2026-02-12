Vanderbilt WBB Star Named to Prestigious Award Watch List: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball has one of – and some would argue for certain – the best players in women’s college basketball in guard Mikayla Blakes. Blakes has been Vanderbilt’s star going back to her freshman season a year ago. Now, as a sophomore, she has only gotten better.

This season, the work she has put in is getting national recognition in the sport. So much so that she has been named to a list of 20 players for the midseason Wooden Award Late Midseason Watch List, college basketball’s most-coveted award. It is the second consecutive season Blakes has made the midseason watch list.

Blakes is scoring 25.9 points per game, which leads all players in women’s college basketball. Blakes has scored 30 or more in eight games this season and has scored 25 or more in 14 games.

Blakes has been the ultimate player for head coach Shea Ralph during her collegiate career. Blakes is first in the SEC in field goals made, free throws made and points scored. She has scored 10 or more points in 43 consecutive games.

Blakes has received plenty of recognition throughout this season, being named the AP Player of the Week twice this season and was listed on the watch list for the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year with her three steals per game.

Blakes’ production is going to be needed tonight, too. Vanderbilt hosts No. 4 Texas in a game that is sure to have big implications on the race for the SEC regular season title. Vanderbilt and Texas square off in an AP Top 5 matchup at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener

1 day

The Anchor: Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026

Vanderbilt’s pass rush specialist Will Smart has been hired by the Green Bay Packers, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Smart is a former Wake Forest defensive lineman.

In Vanderbilt baseball’s first game of the season Friday, the Commodores batting lineup will be up against TCU’s ace in Tommy LaPour.

Vanderbilt football safety Carson Lawrence was named the program’s man of the month for the month of January.

Wednesday’s Commodores Results

There were no games scheduled.

Thursday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt lacrosse vs. Mercer, 12 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis vs. Belmont, 5 p.m. CT.

No. 5 Vanderbilt women’s basketball vs. No. 4 Texas, 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Commodores Quote of The Day

[On Ross Neltner outscoring the entire Kentucky team early in a 2008 victory:] “Neltner’s winning.” Vanderbilt's Student Section

We’ll Leave You With This…

Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Issue | Sports Illustrated

Check Us Out On:

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI: