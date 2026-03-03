Vanderbilt WBB Duo Gets Weekly Honors: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball superstar backcourt is being honored again after back-to-back wins to close out the regular season.

Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes was named the SEC Player of the Week and guard Aubrey Galvan was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week for their performances in Vanderbilt’s wins over No. 23 Alabama Thursday and Tennessee Sunday.

Blakes proved yet again why she is perhaps the best player in the country as she scored 34.5 points per game, five rebounds and 4.5 assists per game between the two games. It is the sixth time she has won SEC Player of the Week this season. Blakes broke the school record for most SEC Player of the Week awards last week and now has extended that record.

Galvan was also an efficient producer against the Crimson Tide and the Volunteers. Between the two games, Galvan averaged 15.5 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals per game. It is the fifth time that Galvan has won at least a share of the SEC Freshman of the Week this season. Galvan now is tied with Khamil Pierre for the second most weekly freshman honors in a season in program history.

Blakes and Galvan have been one of, if not, the best duo in women’s college basketball. The two always break out on breakout performances when head coach Shea Ralph needs them the most. The duo has helped lead Vanderbilt to a program record 27 wins this season and earned the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.

Vanderbilt will be back on the court during the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament. The Commodores tipoff at 6 p.m. ET.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

186 days

The Anchor: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Vanderbilt women’s basketball guard Mikayla Blakes became the first SEC player this century to average 30 points per game in conference play.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball did not move in the latest AP Top 25 poll. The Commodores stayed at No. 5 due to all four teams ahead of them winning their games last week.

Vanderbilt men’s basketball player Frankie Collins was seen selling furniture on Facebook Marketplace Monday morning. Collins has been out since mid-December with a knee injury.

Monday’s Commodores Results

No games were played Monday.

Tuesday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt baseball vs. Central Arkansas, 4:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

No. 24 Vanderbilt men’s basketball at Ole Miss, 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt men’s golf at the Cabo Collegiate (Cabo San Lucas, Mexico), Day 3 at 9:30 a.m. CT.

Vanderbilt women’s golf at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Day 2.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“Coming to Vanderbilt, I did not feel like I belonged, initially, and I think part of that is because I had a 16 ACT score, and the head coach (banged) on the table for me to get in. I knew I could play. I was always very confident in my skill set. But as a student, it took me about a year and a half to get my footing.” Earl Bennett

We’ll Leave You With This…

For the first time since 2008-09, the Commodores secure the no. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament. https://t.co/z5cRudQ7nE — Vanderbilt WBB (@VandyWBB) March 2, 2026

