Vanderbilt WBB Goes For History Thursday Night: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball has a shot at history tonight as it travels to Mississippi State for a nationally televised game in Starkville. The Commodores are entering the game tied with a program-best 17-0 record to begin the season.

But a win against Mississippi State would make Vanderbilt 18-0 for the first time in program history. The Commodores have had a terrific season thus far under head coach Shea Ralph, winning 15 of their 17 games by 10 or more points. Their most impressive win of the season came against a top five LSU team in Memorial Gymnasium on Jan. 4, beating the Tigers 65-61.

Vanderbilt is one of three women’s college basketball teams to still be undefeated up to this point, and the only team in the SEC that has still yet to lose. UConn and Texas Tech are the only other two undefeated teams remaining.

Vanderbilt is taking on Mississippi State in the 63 all-time meeting between the schools. Vanderbilt leads 37-25 in the series. On top of a program record the Commodores are trying to chase, they are also looking for their first 5-0 start in SEC play since the 1992-1993 season, which is the last time Vanderbilt started 17-0. The end result that season? A trip to the Final Four.

Vanderbilt goes for history against Mississippi State at 5:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

No. 5 Vanderbilt women's basketball at Mississippi State, 5:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis beat Tennessee State 6-0.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis beat Tennessee Tech 7-0.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis got its spring season started the way it wanted to. The Commodores played a double-header against Tennessee State and Tennessee Tech in Nashville Tuesday and came away with wins in both matches.

In the first match, Vanderbilt cruised to a 6-0 win over Tennessee State. Vanderbilt won both doubles matches to get the first point of the game before winning all five singles matches, getting a point for each singles win. In the second match it was Vanderbilt who swept Tennessee Tech 7-0. The Commodores won both doubles matches and all six of the singles matches.

[On growing up shooting at a hoop nailed to a tobacco barn] "During the winter we moved it inside. There weren't many chores to do except milking the cows, so we played seven or eight hours a day." Terry Compton

