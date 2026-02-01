Vanderbilt WBB Looks To Get Back On Track Sunday: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball returns to Memorial Gymnasium hoping it can get back to its winning ways. The Commodores host the Florida Gators in Vanderbilt’s first home game in 10 days.

Vanderbilt is coming off back-to-back losses to No. 2 South Carolina and No. 17 Ole Miss. The Commodores’ game against Ole Miss was moved to Birmingham, Alabama after weather in Mississippi caused the schedule change. In the game, Vanderbilt got off to a slow start in the first half and it came back to haunt them late in the game.

Now, Vanderbilt is hoping to get back into the win column in search of win No. 21. Vanderbilt’s 20-2 record is the second-best start to a season in program history. Vanderbilt comes into the game undefeated at home and winners of 12 in a row in Memorial Gymnasium.

Under head coach Shea Ralph, Vanderbilt 57-21 at home and 36-9 since the 2023-2024 season. It is the 66th time Vanderbilt has met Florida and the Commodores lead the all-time series 36-29. Vanderbilt is 3-3 against the Gators under Ralph.

“We certainly weren’t ourselves in the first half. It wasn’t any better than our last game. Then, when we played like us in the second half, we won the second half. But, you know, that’s just not going to cut it in this league. It’s not a matter of technique or tactics; it’s just toughness and competitiveness and having the discipline and focus to be able to do it for 40-straight minutes,” Ralph said after the loss to Ole Miss.

Vanderbilt and Florida tipoff at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt men’s tennis at Virginia, 11 a.m. CT.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis vs. Northwestern, 1 p.m. CT.

No. 5 Vanderbilt women’s basketball vs. Florida, 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt women’s golf at the Puerto Rico Classic, Day 1.

Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today

No. 18 Vanderbilt men’s basketball beat Ole Miss 71-68.

Did You Notice?

Vanderbilt women’s golf’s spring season begins today. The Commodores are making the trip down to Puerto Rico for the Puerto Rico Classic, a three-day event. Last season, Vanderbilt participated in the event and finished in a tie for second place.

“We are very thankful to have the opportunity to be playing golf again,” Vanderbilt women’s golf head coach Greg Allen. “We have a fresh perspective on things after the past month where this team has been to two funerals and lived through a historic winter storm that caused so much damage on our community, so being able to play golf in Puerto Rico this week is something we don’t take for granted.”

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener

12 days

Commodores Quote of The Day

[On signing Darius Garland on this date in 2017:] “Darius is a program changer. … He possesses the unique ability that only the great ones do in that he can take over a game by making others better or by scoring. The whole Garland family is simply terrific and we cannot wait to get them here next season. His decision to attend Vanderbilt is a defining moment for our program showing that the time for Vanderbilt basketball is now.” Bryce Drew

Check Us Out On:

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI: