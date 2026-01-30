Vanderbilt WBB Looks To Get Back On Track: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball returns to action tonight hoping to get back on track after losing its most recent game. The Commodores took a 103-74 loss to No. 2 South Carolina for their first loss of the season, but now Vanderbilt turns its focus to No. 17 Ole Miss.

The game will be played in Birmingham, Alabama as ice in the Oxford, Mississippi area continues to create issues for people in the area. It is the first time since 1979 that Vanderbilt will be playing a conference game at a neutral site, when Vanderbilt beat Florida in Starkville, Mississippi at the Bulldog Classic that season.

Despite coming off a loss, Vanderbilt is still 20-1 and has tied its best 21-game start to a season since the 1992-1993 season when it made the Final Four. Vanderbilt is also 6-1 in conference play for the first time since the 2008-2009 season.

Today’s game is the 58th all-time matchup between the two schools. The Commodores currently lead the series 35-22. However, Vanderbilt has lost five consecutive games to the Rebels. Vanderbilt head coach Shea Ralph is 0-5 against Ole Miss and is looking to take down the Rebels for the first time since she took the helm in Nashville.

The way in which Vanderbilt has looked this season is a good indicator that today’s game is probably the best chance Vanderbilt has had to knock off Ole Miss since Ralph started coaching the program. With the game being moved to a neutral site, Vanderbilt should not have to fight off a true road crowd.

Vanderbilt and Ole Miss tip off at 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Today’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt swimming at Arkansas, 12 p.m. CT.

No. 5 Vanderbilt women’s basketball vs. No. 17 Ole Miss (neutral site in Birmingham, Alabama), 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt track and field at the Bob Pollock Invitational (Clemson, South Carolina), Day 1.

Vanderbilt track and field at the John Thomas Terrier Classic (Boston, Massachusetts).

Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today

Vanderbilt men’s tennis (beat/lost to) Middle Tennessee State (score).

Did You Notice?

Vanderbilt women’s tennis got its site assignment for the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, which will be taking place Feb. 6-10. It is an event featuring 16 teams competing for a midseason trophy in Illinois.

The 16 teams were split up into two divisions of eight, with one division playing on Northwestern’s campus and the other division playing on Illinois’ campus. Vanderbilt was placed in the set of eight that will be playing at the site of the University of Illinois. Vanderbilt is playing in Champaign, Illinois alongside Duke, Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener

14 days

Commodores Quote of The Day

“I think coach [Bill] Chappell’s probably best coaching move ever was making me just a sole punter. My senior year he said all you do is punt. At the time I did not like that decision, I’ll be very honest about it. And looking back on it, it was very prophetic. It allowed me to focus on the skill I already had and just perfecting it.” Jim Arnold

