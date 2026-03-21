Vanderbilt WBB Looks to Start Title Run: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball is back in action after about a two-week break from the court. The Commodores begin their run for a National Championship with a Round of 64 game against No. 15 seed High Point in the NCAA Tournament.

Vanderbilt enters the tournament as a No. 2 seed and with a 27-4 record. The Commodores surpassed all preseason expectations as head coach Shea Ralph has led the way along with her two stars in Mikayla Blakes and Aubrey Galvan.

Vanderbilt’s record this year was the most wins in a season in program history and its 13 SEC wins are the most conference wins in a season in program history. This season marks the first time since the 2006-2007 season that Vanderbilt is a No. 2 seed or better in the tournament. Vanderbilt has championship aspirations and has the pieces to get there.

The question is how well does Vanderbilt match up against teams like top-seeded UConn or any of the other top two seeds. The good thing for Vanderbilt is that it can worry about that later on and focus on the present. This season marks the first time since the 2011-2012 season that Vanderbilt is a host site for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Vanderbilt is 14-2 all-time in tournament games in which it was the host.

Vanderbilt and High Point tipoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPNEWS.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

169 days

The Anchor: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Vanderbilt football superfan and celebrity comedian Theo Von was at Vanderbilt football’s NFL Pro Day Friday.

On the first day of the Linger Longer Invitational, Vanderbilt men’s golf had five players finish under par for Round 1. As a team, the Commodores finished 10-under on the day.

Vanderbilt lacrosse begins its American Conference schedule today, with a game at Old Dominion. Vanderbilt has an all-time record of 6-0 against the Monarchs.

Friday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt men’s tennis lost to No. 3 Texas 4-0.

Vanderbilt baseball lost to No. 6 Mississippi State 4-2.

Vanderbilt bowling went 0-2 in the Conference USA Tournament Quarterfinal, being eliminated from the tournament.

Saturday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt lacrosse at Old Dominion, 11 a.m. CT on ESPN+.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis at No. 11 LSU, 11 a.m. CT.

Vanderbilt baseball at No. 6 Mississippi State, 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

No. 2 seed Vanderbilt women’s basketball vs. No. 15 seed High Point, NCAA Tournament Round of 64, 6 p.m. CT on ESPNEWS.

No. 5 seed Vanderbilt vs. No. 4 seed Nebraska, NCAA Tournament Round of 32, 7:45 p.m. CT on TNT.

Vanderbilt men’s golf at the Linger Longer Invitational, Day 2.

Commodores Quote of The Day

[On freshman football player Kyle Gullahorn’s death after falling five stories from a stairwell on campus in 1997:] “Kyle was a model freshman student. He did everything we asked of him academically. More importantly, he was well-liked, friendly and outgoing. … It is tragic to happen to anyone, but Kyle was such a nice guy and a good kid.” Academic counselor Gary Gibson

We’ll Leave You With This…

See you Saturday Commodore Nation pic.twitter.com/1oXQA7mQSO — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) March 19, 2026