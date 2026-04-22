Vanderbilt WBB Signs Shea Ralph to Extension

Vanderbilt women’s basketball has its coach set up for the future.

Per a media release Wednesday morning, Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph has signed a contract extension. Ralph is coming off a season in which she led Vanderbilt to a program record 29 wins and a trip to the Sweet 16 with a 29-5 record.

Ralph has led Vanderbilt to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in what was her fifth season at the helm during the 2025-2026 season.

“Vanderbilt is built on bringing together the best people and brightest minds, and Shea Ralph exemplifies both,” Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee said. “Five years ago, Shea was the first head coach hired after the launch of Vandy United, signaling our commitment to compete at the highest level across all programs. She has delivered on that vision and is the right leader to keep elevating our women’s basketball program while inspiring our broader community as we set the standard for women’s athletics. Her well-deserved recognition only reinforces what we see every day—she makes teams better, empowers women and brings people together.”

Ralph helped Vanderbilt far surpass preseason expectations this past season. Coming into the season as the preseason No. 17 team, Ralph coached her team to the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Ralph has brought Vanderbilt to the front of relevancy in women’s college basketball with coaching players like SEC Player of the Year Mikayla Blakes and SEC Freshman of the Year Aubrey Galvan.

Additionally, Ralph was given the Women’s Basketball College Coach of the Year Award by the Associated Press, Naismith Foundation, U.S Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).

Since taking over for Vanderbilt in 2021, Ralph has coached her program to the top of women’s college basketball en route to this past season’s magical run. Ralph produced the 25th pick in this year’s WNBA Draft in Justine Pissott and saw two more of her players in Sacha Washington and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda to sign undrafted free agent deals with WNBA franchises.

“Shea Ralph exemplifies our commitment across the university to attract the most talented people who fit our culture and put them in an environment where they can succeed,” Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said. “By forging a collaborative culture dedicated to growth on and off the court, Shea has helped our student-athletes realize the full heights of their potential, galvanized our One Vanderbilt community and demonstrated to a national audience what is possible here. I look forward to seeing her lead our program forward.

Going forward, Vanderbilt hopes this extension will see justified results produced over the next few years.

“I’d like to thank Chancellor Diermeier and Dr. Lee for their unwavering support over the past five years, not just for me but for our coaches, staff and student-athletes,” Ralph said. “When I arrived in Nashville, I said it felt like it was only the beginning of something incredible. And as much growth as we’ve had, the best part of being at Vanderbilt is I still feel that way every day. Thanks to people who bought in and wanted to be part of building something to last, our best is still to come. Thanks to their trust, integrity and passion, we have the opportunity to compete for championships. And with an administration and supporters eager to invest in women, I’m excited about the opportunity ahead of us.”

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