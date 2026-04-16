Two More Vanderbilt WBB Players Get WNBA Opportunities: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball now has three players from its 2025-2026 roster that will now be given opportunities to continue their basketball careers in the WNBA.

After Justine Pissott was drafted to the Indiana Fever with the 25th pick in this week’s WNBA Draft, two now-former Commodores have signed undrafted free agent contracts with other franchises.

Sacha Washington signed a training camp contract deal with the Atlanta dream while Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda signed with the Golden State Valkyries.

All three players helped Vanderbilt to one of its best seasons in program history during the 2025-2026 season. Pissott, Washington and Mwenetanda all played significant roles next to Mikayla Blakes and Aubrey Galvan as they helped Vanderbilt win a program record 29 games. Additionally, Vanderbilt was the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament and was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament en route to a trip to the Sweet 16.

Now, the three former Commodores will look to represent Vanderbilt University well in the professional league and pave a path for Vanderbilt players to cement a legacy in the WNBA record books.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Spring Game

2 days

The Anchor: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Per Rivals, Vanderbilt football is currently the No. 15 team in the outlet’s top 25 recruiting rankings for the class of 2027. The Commodores are ranked one spot ahead of Tennessee and are currently ranked ahead of big brands like Michigan and Alabama.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic created a 2026 NFL mock draft and picked the Carolina Panthers to draft former Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers with the 51st pick in the draft.

Speaking of NFL mock drafts, ESPN’s Mil Kiper Jr. has Stowers going to the Baltimore Ravens in the second round in his latest mock draft.

Wednesday’s Commodores Results

No. 12 seed Vanderbilt men’s tennis beat/lost to No. 13 seed Alabama score.

Thursday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt track and field at the Mt. Sac Relays (Walnut, California).

No. 7 seed Vanderbilt women’s tennis vs. No. 10 seed Ole Miss, Second Round of the SEC Tournament, 12 p.m. CT.

No. 12 seed Vanderbilt men’s tennis vs. No. 5 seed Texas A&M, Second Round of the SEC Tournament, 6 p.m. CT.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“The less he’s asked to see the better he is.” Jerry Angelo on Jay Cutler

We’ll Leave You With This…

𝐀𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝@mikaylablakes becomes the first Commodore to earn @CollSportsComm Academic All-America first team honors in 28 years



⚓️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GWTH8nBbsG — Vanderbilt WBB (@VandyWBB) April 15, 2026

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