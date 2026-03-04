Vanderbilt WBB Sweeps Post Regular Season Award: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball’s excellent regular season was fully justified Tuesday afternoon when the post regular season conference awards were announced.

Vanderbilt swept the three biggest awards the conference has to offer: SEC Coach of the Year, SEC Player of the Year and SEC Freshman of the year. Vanderbilt head coach Shea Ralph won the SEC Coach of the Year, Mikayla Blakes was named the SEC Player of the Year and Aubrey Galvan was awarded the SEC Freshman of the Year.

The awards are a true testament to what Ralph and her players have done this season. Vanderbilt was ranked No. 24 in the preseason AP Top 25. In the preseason poll, the Commodores were behind six other SEC teams. While there was an expectation this season for Vanderbilt to have a good season and make the NCAA Tournament, nobody except the Commodores thought that the regular season Vanderbilt had would become reality.

Ralph, Blakes and Galvan have all contributed to a season that will be remembered by fans and the program forever. The three award winners helped lead Vanderbilt to a 27-3 record ahead of the SEC Tournament. The 27 wins set a program record for the most wins in a season.

Blakes has been perhaps the best player in the country, averaging over 30 points per game in a rugged SEC conference slate. Blakes is the second player in Vanderbilt history to win SEC Player of the Year. Chantelle Anderson is the only other Commodore to win this award.

Galvan is the fourth Vanderbilt player to be named SEC Freshman of the Year. The freshman floor general has helped Vanderbilt excel this season and has put her team in position to potentially get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Vanderbilt is just the sixth school in SEC history to sweep the three biggest conference awards. It is the first time it has happened since the 2013-2014 season.

Vanderbilt now goes into the SEC Tournament as the No. 2 seed. The Commodores will play their first game in the tournament Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

185 days

The Anchor: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Vanderbilt lacrosse sophomore Kiera Runske was named the American Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Vanderbilt track and field freshman Janie Ford was named to All-SEC First Team, per a Tuesday morning media release . Ford won the pentathlon at the SEC Indoor Championships, the first freshman to accomplish the feat.

Underdog Sports’ NFL mock draft post-combine has former Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers at pick No. 30 going to the Denver Broncos.

Tuesday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt baseball (beat/lost to) Central Arkansas (score).

No. 24 Vanderbilt men’s basketball (beat/lost to) Ole Miss (score).

Vanderbilt men’s golf finished (x) place at the Cabo Collegiate.

Wednesday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt lacrosse vs. Eastern Michigan, 12 p.m. CT

Vanderbilt baseball vs. Troy, 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt soccer vs. Lipscomb (exhibition game), 7 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt women’s golf at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Day 3.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“I will never preach a life I’m not living. That’s a promise.” Chantelle Anderson

We’ll Leave You With This…

.@mikaylablakes is the 2025-26 SEC Player of the Year



2️⃣7️⃣.1️⃣ ppg

3️⃣0️⃣.5️⃣ ppg in SEC

4️⃣.6️⃣ ast per game

2️⃣.9️⃣ stl per game

1️⃣2️⃣ 30-pt games

1️⃣3️⃣th Player to win both SEC POY & SEC FOY in their career



⚓️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wLD9p2V8mr — Vanderbilt WBB (@VandyWBB) March 3, 2026

Check Us Out On:

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI: