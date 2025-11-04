Vanderbilt WBB Wins First Game of Season: The Anchor
No. 19 Vanderbilt women’s basketball returned to the court Monday afternoon with an international game in Paris, France against California and flew back to Nashville with a 74-65 win over the Golden Bears.
Vanderbilt started the game off slow in the first half, trailing 33-31 at halftime. But after that, it was all Commodores. From the 1:47 mark before halftime to the 1:48 mark in the third quarter, Vanderbilt outscored California 30-4 and opened up a 17-point lead and remained in control of the game after that.
Sophomore guard Mikayla Blakes led the way for Vanderbilt overseas. Blakes was the game’s highest scorer with 27 points, four rebounds, three steals and an assist. She played all 40 minutes in the game. Sacha Washington also finished in double figures with 10 points and eight rebounds and four steals.
Off the bench, Aiyana Mitchell gave the Commodores a boost with a double-double consisting of 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals off the bench.
“We came here to win a basketball game, too, and we’re really proud of this team. It definitely looked like our first game at times, but we battled from start to finish. It was a full team effort, and we have the best player in the country on our team,” Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph said. “So, we’re going to be really tough to beat. Today was a great test against a great team. We’re going home with the win. We have a lot to work on, but this was a good way to kick off our season today in Paris. It’s pretty awesome.”
As a team, Vanderbilt outrebounded California 49-41 and also scored 25 second chance points compared to just 15 for the Golden Bears. Up next, Vanderbilt waits a week before its next game. The Commodores have their home opener against Furman on Nov. 10. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on SEC Network.
This Weekend’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt men’s tennis at the ATP 50 Challenger, Day 2.
Vanderbilt soccer vs. No. 10-seed Alabama, SEC Tournament Quarterfinal Round.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results Today
Vanderbilt women’s basketball beat California 74-65.
Vanderbilt men’s basketball (beat/lost to) Lipscomb (score).
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt soccer is the only SEC team with 13 wins this season. The 13-3-1 record was good enough to give itself a first-round bye against Alabama. The Crimson Tide knocked out South Carolina in upset fashion in the first round of the SEC Tournament Monday afternoon in Pensacola, Florida.
Vanderbilt soccer head coach Darren Ambrose is 5-4 all-time against Alabama, but Vanderbilt is 0-2 all-time against Alabama at the SEC Tournament. Vanderbilt will try to improve that record Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. CT when the quarterfinal round kicks off.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener
101 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“It was surreal. As I watched them unveil it, I couldn’t believe that was my name up there. It was a goal I set freshman year before I ever played a game and so to have it come true was really special.”- Chantelle Anderson on jersey retired