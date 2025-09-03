Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball Loses Meaningful Contributor to Injury: The Anchor
Vanderbilt women’s basketball received terrible news Monday night.
Vanderbilt women’s basketball guard Madison Greene will miss the 2025-26 season as a result of an injury that she suffered in practice, Vanderbilt said in a release on Monday. The release did not specify the injury.
Greene was a complementary guard as a sophomore—while she was actually a redshirt freshman—as Vanderbilt made the NCAA Tournament for the second-straight season. Greene averaged 6.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game last season.
“Madison is in great hands with our medical team, and we will fully support her through the recovery process and her return to the court,” Ralph said.
As a result of Greene’s injury, she will now sit out two of her first three seasons at Vanderbilt. Greene missed most of her freshman season as a result of a torn ACL that she suffered in a 2023-24 win against Lipscomb.
Greene was expected to play significant minutes and was expected to take on an added level of responsibility this season alongside Vanderbilt star guard Mikayla Blakes.
With Greene now out, Vanderbilt now needs someone else to step up and become one of the leaders on the roster. Losing an upperclassman like Greene certainly hurts. The Commodores now have two months to figure out what they will do as the Nov. 3 season-opener against California looms. The game will be played in Paris, France at the Oui-Play Event.
