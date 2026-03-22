Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Says Hello to March Madness with Record-Setting Win Against High Point

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — No. 2 Vanderbilt women's basketball took to its home court for the first round of NCAA Tournament action vs. No. 15 High Point on Saturday. Having secured one of the coveted tournament host sites, the Commodores had the crowd and comfort of being in their own gymnasium as they started their 2026 NCAA Tournament run.

It may end up being a long one as Vanderbilt defeated the Panthers 102-61.

What does Vanderbilt have that other team's lack? SEC women's basketball player of the year, Mikayla Blakes. A prolific scorer, averaging 27 points per game, Blakes shattered the freshman single-season scoring record last year with 699 points.

As the Commodores approached halftime, she knocked down her 23 point of the game to break the previous single-scoring record of 855 points, set by Wendy Scholten in 1989-90. Blakes remarked after the game that she didn't even realize she broke the record.

Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes (1) sets up to shoot past High Point guard Dom Nesland (9) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 21, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blakes wasn't the only Commodore to break a record. Forward Sacha Washington tied Vanderbilt's NCAA mark for rebounds in a game set by Karen Booker in 1987 against James Madison.

The Commodores didn't have to rush their shot as much against a High Point squad featuring only one player taller than 6-foot-1. They covered the boards 56-26 and outscored High Point 46-30 in the paint.

Scoring was well distributed and stats reflected a team effort. Mikayla Blakes ended the game with 30 points, five assists, and three rebounds. Aubrey Galvin added 17 points, six assists, and four steals. Sacha Washington contributed 10 points, 17 blocks, and four assists.

With the victory over High Point, Vanderbilt advanced to the Round of 32 and will face No. 7 Illinois on Monday, March 23, at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville.