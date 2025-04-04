WBCA Awards Vanderbilt Coach and Players with More Honors: The Anchor, April 4, 2025
The post season awards for Vanderbilt freshman Mikayla Blakes continue to roll in, but her teammates and coach received their own awards Thursday.
The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) selected coach Shea Ralph as a finalist for the WBCA Coach of the Year award and named sophomore Khamil Pierre to the WBCA All-America honorable mention team along with Blakes.
Blakes has now been named to her seventh All-America and Pierre’s first. They’re the first Vanderbilt teammates to earn All-America status in the same season since 2006-07, when Dee Davis and Carla Thomas were All-America honorable mention selections by the Associated Press and the WBCA.
Blakes was also named the WBCA’s Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Year and was selected as the SEC Freshman of the Year by the SEC coaches and the SEC Newcomer of the Year by USA Today. She was also named All-SEC first team by both the coaches and USA Today.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
- Bowling: Vanderbilt at NCAA Regional Tournament, Lansing, Michigan
- Women’s Track and Field: Vanderbilt at Florida Relays
- Men’s Golf: Vanderbilt at Mason Rudolph Championship, Round 1, 11 a.m.
- Women’s Tennis: No. 1 Georgia at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m.
- Baseball: No. 23 Vanderbilt at Florida, 5:30 p.m., SECN+
- Volleyball: Lipscomb vs. Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m.
Yesterday’s Commodores Results
- No games played.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt baseball announced its starting pitchers for the first two games of its three-game series against Florida. JD Thompson will take the mound on Friday and Cody Bowker will get the start Saturday.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Football Season Opener
149 days
