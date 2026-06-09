What Numbers Will Vanderbilt Basketball Newcomers Wear in 2026-27?

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt basketball’s jersey numbers are out as the program begins its summer workouts, per a program release.

Vanderbilt adds 11 newcomers to its roster after a 2025-26 season in which it won 27 games, reached the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32 and was one game away from winning the SEC Tournament championship. Six of the newcomers are freshmen and five are transfer portal additions.

Head coach Mark Byington returns three scholarship players from the program’s 2025-26 team in Tyler Tanner, Chandler Bing and Jayden Leverett. All of Vanderbilt’s returners will keep their jersey numbers from the season prior.

Tanner is the headliner of the team after a season in which he averaged 19.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 48.5% from the field as well as 36.8% from 3-point range in 2025-26. Tanner was Vanderbilt’s best player for the majority of the season and is set to be again in 2026-27.

Vanderbilt will rely heavily on Tanner, but how good it will be is largely dependent on how strong Tanner’s supporting cast is. He believes that Byington has put a capable team around him entering his third–and likely final–season on West End.

“We all have very high expectations for this year because each year since me and Coach have been here we’ve kinda built and improved and gotten better each year so I think this year will be another step up,” Tanner said. “We got a really really good squad that coach recruited and brought in as well as three returners with me, Chandler Bing and Jayden Leverett. So we’ve got that core. We got some young guys, but some guys that have experienced real SEC basketball and a lot of guys who are obviously super talented, but also really unselfish and really good guys. When coach builds teams like that, it makes it easy to be more successful and like I said, we definitely have some high expectations for this team.”

Here’s what number Tanner’s teammates will be wearing as they look to get Vanderbilt to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

0-Ant Brown

1-Baylor Allen

2-Ethan Mgbako

5-TO Barrett

8-Bangot Dak

9-Berke Buyuktuncel

11-Mavrick Hawkins

12-Chase Byington

21-Ace Glass

33-Sebastian Williams-Adams

35-Jackson Sheffield

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