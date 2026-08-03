Jalen Washington Just Became a Vanderbilt Basketball Villan With Tennessee Commitment

The legacy appeared to be sealed as Jalen Washington jumped from the left side of the lane to catch a long pass from Duke Miles and punched it to seal a Vanderbilt win over Tennessee in the SEC Tournament. It appeared as if everyone in the building knew Washington’s dunk sealed the deal and that they’d always remember him by it.

When it was all said and done, it may have been the most thrilling and meaningful play in

the best Vanderbilt basketball season in recent memory. It was the type that seemed to immortalize Washington. No matter what happened the rest of the way, the contingent of Vanderbilt fans in the building would always be able to remember that moment fondly.

And perhaps they will, but they’ll also remember the moment as tainted. They’ll remember Washington in that light, too.

Washington is heading to Tennessee after receiving a preliminary injunction—that allows him to play a fifth season of eligibility—and entering the transfer portal. Ever since news of Washington becoming eligible became public, Tennessee always appeared to be the favorite to land him. Now, he’s got a chance to be the starting big man on Rick Barnes’ best team in recent memory.

In the Oklahoma City locker room, Washington spent nearly a minute addressing how he wanted to be remembered by Vanderbilt’s fanbase. Now, it’s unrealistic for Washington’s words to render as anything but entirely meaningless.

“I just valued every day that I was here, and I was a Commodore, and I gave everything in my being for this team and I gave all of my blood, sweat and tears during this season,” Washington told Vandy on SI at the time. “I'm so grateful that the coaching staff took a chance on me and believed in me and gave me the platform to play with these guys, and in [the NCAA Tournament]. It means the world.”

Tennessee's DeWayne Brown II (6) attempts to block a pass to Vanderbilt's Jalen Washington (13) during a men’s college basketball game between the Tennessee Vols and Vanderbilt Commodores, held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., March 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Maybe Washington did value every day he was a Vanderbilt player. Maybe it did mean the world to him to play a significant role on Mark Byington’s second team. Maybe he actually intended to be a Dore 4Life, like he claimed to be on Instagram after the 2025-26 season. But, it didn’t mean enough for Washington not to leave for the program’s biggest rivals—the ones that he contributed to winning the season series against for the first time since 2015-16.

Washington didn’t just leave, he committed college basketball’s closest thing to betrayal.

What Washington is doing isn’t exactly the same as what Jaylen Carey did a year ago while making the move. Carey gravitated towards the villain role–as evidenced by him never identifying Vanderbilt by name publicly after transferring and a profile-picture change to an image of the Joker–and sought out Tennessee in the portal–as multiple sources told Vandy on SI at the time. Washington is generally a relatively understated people pleaser that is unlikely to stir the pot and appeared to make the move for logical reasons.

Even if it doesn’t incite sympathy, it’s easy to understand why Washington did what he did. Most college athletes would do what he did if they were in his position. He wasn’t given eligibility until August, Tennessee was one of the only power-five teams still looking for frontcourt help and appeared to offer Washington something monetarily that he couldn’t turn down.

Jalen Washington is heading to Tennessee...https://t.co/Gj03t8Vdvn — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) August 3, 2026

Washington fits the mold of the recent, rim running, shotblocking bigs that Barnes has recruited to play relatively specific roles alongside high-volume perimeter pieces. In a way, he could be the missing piece for a Tennessee team that may be one of the five most talented groups in the country. As Washington figured out at North Carolina, he had to go somewhere where he could be himself. That place appears to be Tennessee.

If there’s anything to blame for that, it’s the state of college basketball more than Washington himself. If the sport wasn’t altered by sweeping legislation, Washington would be putting everything he had into picking up a G-League roster spot or an overseas deal. He wouldn’t have been eligible to be a college basketball player in 2026-27–that thought was entirely unfathomable at the end of the 2025-26 season, but expect the unexpected in college hoops.

Whatever the reason, Washington–if eligible–will be a Tennessee Volunteer in 2026-27. That’s enough for him to be remembered in the same vein as Carey rather than as an important piece of the early Byington tenure.

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jalen Washington (13) blocks the shot of Tennessee Volunteers guard Bishop Boswell (3) during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a result, don’t expect to hear much about the dunk anymore. Don’t expect to hear about Washington’s heroic performance in Vanderbilt’s Battle 4 Atlantis Championship win. Don’t expect to hear about him being the right big at the right time for Vanderbilt in year two and being good enough to start on a 27-win team or how he found the right fit in Byington’s system after being a square peg placed into a round hole at North Carolina.

Expect to hear the vitriol. Expect to hear the chants directed his way on senior day at Memorial Gymnasium, a year after he had his own.

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