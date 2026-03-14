Where Vanderbilt Basketball Ranks in Bracketology After Second Tennessee Win: The Anchor

Vanderbilt men’s basketball got its second win of the season over Tennessee Friday in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament by a score of 75-68. It was another win in which the Commodores put a really solid win on their resume.

After the win, Vanderbilt could have only helped its stock and standing in NCAA Tournament bracket projections. However, it seems that the Commodores’ seeding did not change much, if at all in ESPN’s latest bracketology.

Joe Lunardi kept Vanderbilt as a No. 5 seed in the tournament despite its win Friday afternoon. In the projection, Vanderbilt is slated to play No. 12 seed Akron out of the Mid-American Conference in Philadelphia.

The only thing that could have changed for Vanderbilt in Lunardi’s eyes would be which spot on the 5-seed line the Commodores are. Did the Vanderbilt win make it the best-rated team on the 5-seed line? It is possible. However, there is also an old saying in college basketball that says, “nothing matters after Thursday,” meaning that the selection committee does not put much value in what teams do in the final two or three rounds in conference tournaments leading up to the selection show.

After the win Friday, though, Vanderbilt does have a much stronger case to be on the 4-seed line and be squarely in the conversation to be a protected team based on location. Whether that turns out to be true or not has yet to be seen.

For now, Vanderbilt just needs to focus on what it can control. The Commodores play No. 1 seed Florida today. A win would certainly make a statement to the selection committee in terms of where Vanderbilt should be seeded.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

175 days

The Anchor: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Vanderbilt women’s tennis put together its first SEC road win of the season with a 5-2 win over Mississippi State. With the win, Vanderbilt extended its winning streak to three consecutive wins.

Vanderbilt men’s basketball’s quarterfinal win over Tennessee was the first time that the Commodores beat their in-state rivals at the SEC Tournament since 1951.

In Vanderbilt baseball’s 13-12 walkoff win over LSU Friday night, the game consisted of six lead changes in the game. The final one came with Logan Johnstone’s home run.

Friday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt men’s tennis lost to No. 18 Auburn 5-2.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis beat Xavier 4-0.

No. 4 seed Vanderbilt men’s basketball beat No. 5 seed Tennessee 75-68 in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis beat Mississippi State 5-2.

Vanderbilt baseball beat No. 13 LSU 13-12.

Saturday’s Commodores Schedule

No. 4 seed Vanderbilt men’s basketball vs. No. 1 seed Florida at the semifinals of the SEC Tournament, 12 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Vanderbilt baseball vs. No. 13 LSU, Game 2 at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Vanderbilt lacrosse at Xavier, 11 a.m. CT.

Vanderbilt swimming at the CSCAA National Invitational Championship, Day 3.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“I watched all his games, and I had respect for him because he was a pitcher. I say that with the utmost reverence because he was not a thrower; he was a pitcher.” Dusty Baker on David Price

We’ll Leave You With This…

The better team won today 🎥 pic.twitter.com/6xbppJiBSf — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) March 14, 2026