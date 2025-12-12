Where Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball Ranks in ESPN’s Updated Bracketology: The Anchor

It may be mid-December, but it is never too late to look ahead at some early season projections for March Madness, specifically for Vanderbilt men’s basketball.

Vanderbilt has been red hot to start the season, with a 9-0 record as it enters its 10th game of the season against Central Arkansas Saturday night. The Commodores are the only SEC team that remains undefeated at this point and have jumped up to the No. 15 team in the country.

As the college basketball season is in the sixth week of the season, bracketologists such as Joe Lunardi of ESPN are starting to put out their projection for the NCAA Tournament in March. In Lunardi’s latest bracket projection, Vanderbilt is listed as a No. 3-seed in the East Region, playing No. 14-seed Arkansas State in the Round of 64.

Lunardi has Vanderbilt slated to play in Oklahoma City for the first two rounds, where it would play the winner of No. 6-seed USC and No. 11-seed Saint Louis in the Round of 32. In the East Region, he has Duke as the No. 1-seed, where the regional final will run through Washington, D.C.

Vanderbilt has played like, if not, better than a No. 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament thus far. The Commodores have been explosive and highly efficient on offense, crushing the competition that steps in their way. In a season where the SEC does not seem to be as much of a gauntlet as it was a year ago, Vanderbilt has an incredible in front of itself where it can potentially take over as the frontrunner in the conference this year.

Vanderbilt is currently the second-highest ranked team in the SEC, only behind No. 12 Alabama. The Commodores have four more nonconference games before the calendar turns to SEC play the first week of January.

Vanderbilt and Central Arkansas tip off at 5:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network Saturday.

