Where Vanderbilt WBB Ranks in Latest Bracketology: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball’s run for a SEC Tournament Championship may be over, but its season is not. After losing to Ole Miss in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament, the Commodores now look toward the NCAA Tournament where they will make a run at the National Championship.

Vanderbilt is going to be a host site barring something extremely unforeseen happening when the tournament bracket is released. The question is where will Vanderbilt be seeded and who will it play.

ESPN women’s college basketball bracketologist Charlie Creme updated his bracket projection following Vanderbilt’s loss Friday night. In the projection, Creme still has Vanderbilt as a No. 2 seed in No. 1 UConn’s bracket. Vanderbilt would play Jacksonville in the first round in Creme’s projection.

Vanderbilt is going to be expected to make it to the second weekend after hosting the first two rounds of the tournament in Nashville. What will be interesting to see is which region the Commodores will be in and which team is seeded at the top of the region. The SEC is likely to have two No. 1 seeds in the bracket, so the committee could avoid putting Vanderbilt in either of those regions.

Only time will tell where Vanderbilt is placed in the bracket, but the Commodores do know it will have a chance to make a championship run.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

181 days

The Anchor: Sunday, March 8, 2026

With Vanderbilt men’s basketball getting a top four spot in the SEC Tournament, it is the first time since the 2011-2012 season that Vanderbilt will have a top four seed in the conference tournament.

Former Vanderbilt outfielder RJ Schreck hit a home run in the World Baseball Classic for Team Israel.

Vanderbilt men’s basketball, women’s basketball, football and baseball have all won a game or or a series on the road against its in-state rival Tennessee in their last trip to Knoxville.

Saturday’s Commodores Results

No. 24 Vanderbilt men’s basketball beat No. 23 Tennessee 86-82.

Vanderbilt lacrosse lost to Ohio State 16-4.

Vanderbilt baseball beat North Dakota State 10-0.

Sunday's Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt bowling at the Music City Classic, Day 3 at 9:40 a.m. CT.

Vanderbilt baseball vs. North Dakota State, Game 3 at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis at Ole Miss, 1 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis vs. No. 11 South Carolina, 1 p.m. CT

Commodores Quote of The Day

“I have a lot of gratitude towards being at Vanderbilt and being able to coach and teach, and if I could just walk away from things — I mean, it's just baseball, there's a lot going on around. I've got my parents in town here. There's a lot of other things that are going on in life besides just baseball you're contending with. But as far as the guys, hey, I love that they care and I love that they can bounce back.” Tim Corbin

We’ll Leave You With This…

Lot of hustle today 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/IX3m8Y9E5S — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) March 8, 2026

