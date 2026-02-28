Where Vanderbilt Men’s and Women’s Basketball is Projected in Bracketology: The Anchor

We are officially just one day away from the greatest month on the college basketball calendar. March is just 24 hours away, which means the NCAA Tournament for both men’s and women’s basketball is around the corner.

ESPN published its most updated NCAA Tournament bracket projections for both men’s and women’s on Friday.

In men’s, bracketologist Joe Lunardi is projecting Vanderbilt to be a No. 5 seed taking on No. 12 seed and crosstown rival Belmonth. Lunardi has the two schools playing in Philadelphia and a part of the West Region.

Entering the weekend, it seems that Vanderbilt is right on the border between a 4-seed or a 5-seed. The Commodores’ two losses during last week’s set of games pushed it back to the 5-seed line, but with a win against Georgia Wednesday night they could have moved a little closer back to the 4-seed line.

Vanderbilt has a big matchup today against Kentucky on the road in a game that has plenty of impacts on Vanderbilt’s SEC Tournament seeding and its NCAA Tournament seeding.

On the women’s side, bracketologist Charlie Creme has Vanderbilt as a No. 2 seed taking on No. 15 seed Navy in the first round. Vanderbilt would be a host site for the first two rounds as well.

The Commodores are fighting for a No. 1 seed currently with one game to go before the SEC Tournament. What is worthy to note is that in Creme’s projection, he has two SEC teams in South Carolina and Texas as top seeds in a region.

If Vanderbilt is able to find its way to the SEC Championship game, it will have a strong case to be a top seed because it would have to go through one of South Carolina or Texas to get there more than likely.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball finishes its regular season Sunday with a road game at Tennessee at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Entering the weekend, Vanderbilt baseball’s 25 home runs as a team is tied for the lead in the SEC and is the second-most in Division I college baseball.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball star Mikayla Blakes is just the second player this century to record five consecutive 30-point games against ranked teams.

In addition to Vanderbilt women’s basketball going undefeated at home for the first time in program history, the Commodores’ 12 wins are also the most conference wins in a season in program history.

Friday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt lacrosse beat Cincinnati 22-10.

Vanderbilt women’s tennis lost to No. 4 Texas A&M 5-2.

Vanderbilt baseball lost to UC Irvine 9-4.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis beat Oklahoma 4-3.

Saturday’s Commodores Schedule

No. 25 Vanderbilt men’s basketball at Kentucky, 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Vanderbilt baseball vs. Arizona at the Live Like Lou Las Vegas College Classic (Las Vegas, Nevada), 6 p.m. CT.

Vanderbilt track and field at the SEC Indoor Championships (College Station, Texas), Day 3.

Commodores Quote of The Day

[On Vanderbilt women’s basketball team defeating the Lady Vols in Knoxville for the first time in school history, on this date in 2019]: “There have been so many storied matchups between these two programs. I think back to some of the ones that I watched back in the day. So I think for us to come into a tough environment, to come into a place that has so much tradition, and to continue to push ourselves to win was huge.” Stephanie White

We’ll Leave You With This…

Georgia Recap 📽️



Next up: Kentucky pic.twitter.com/XaGgPXqKNu — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) February 27, 2026

