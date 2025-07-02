Candice Storey Lee Opens Up on Revenue Sharing: Just a Minute
Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee opened up on her thoughts regarding revenue sharing within her department and across college sports in an exclusive interview with Vandy on SI.
Here's her full comments.
"We've spent seriously probably the last year and a half at least working towards how we might implement the settlement if approved, " Storey Lee said. "Everything that we've been doing has been in anticipation of such a significant chain, so it felt great to me when it was finally approved because now that we've done all the work we can press go on all the things that we prepared. I think it's a very good thing because it's going to give us some much needed regulation. I love college athletics and I think that's the last two years. We have not put our best foot forward and not because we don't want to athletes to share and in revenue or to benefit from NIL but in order to make the enterprise what I think we all believe it should be even you need to have some guard rails and you need to have some national standards so the house settlement puts forth I think a model that will allow us. To do that now there's some other work that needs to be done, but I think that was a really important step and so now there's other work we can make sure this is actually operational but for Vanderbilt, we think it's a very good thing and we're looking forward to optimizing our place in the new world."