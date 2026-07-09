2026 Vanderbilt Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 11: Florida

Vanderbilt and Florida used to meet on a yearly basis until the SEC expanded to 16 with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. The two teams were SEC East rivals that grew familiar with each other up until these past two seasons.

But in 2026, it is a division rivalry renewed as the Commodores and Gators clash together in “The Swamp” for a late November game this fall. The two teams have split the last two meetings earlier this decade, but Vanderbilt has not won in Gainesville since 2013. In fact, it is just one of two times that Vander In fact, Vanderbilt has only won in that city two times ever. The only other time was 1945.

What will be new this time around is that Florida will have first-year head coach Jon Sumrall on the sidelines. This fall will be the fourth time that Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea takes on Florida. He has a 1-2 record coaching against the Gators.

By the time this game takes place in the penultimate game of the regular season, the season stories for both schools will be largely defined, so Vanderbilt will somewhat have an idea of the team and environment it will walk into.

Vanderbilt and Florida kickoff on Nov. 21. Here is everything you need to know about the Gators this season and the game information for this season’s matchup.

Offense

Florida’s offense is going to be run by a new quarterback this season. It will either be Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Aaron Philo or redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr. They are two quarterbacks with very different styles in how they play the position.

Philo is known as more of a game manager quarterback that methodically moves the ball down the field and takes care of the ball rather than throwing the ball deep down the sidelines throughout a game. Jones Jr. is seen as a quarterback that throws down the field in the pocket. His arm talent is an aspect to his game that has been talked a lot about in his scouting reports.

But what Philo and Jones Jr. both have in common is lack of college experience. Yes, Philo has appeared in games for Georgia Tech, but he has thrown just a combined 102 passes combined in his first two seasons. Either way, Florida is going to start someone at quarterback that does not have a ton of college experience.

The advantage that Philo brings coming into this season is that offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner is coming over from Georgia Tech with him. This means that even though Philo does not have a lot of snap experience, he is comfortable with the offensive system that Faulkner runs.

The good news for Florida on the offensive end is that it does return starting running back Jadan Baugh. A season ago, Baugh ran for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns on 220 carries. Baugh was the bellcow running back for the Gators a season ago and he likely will be again.

Florida also returns its leading pass catcher from 2025, Vernell Brown III. But during the offseason, there has been no addition the Gators have made than wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. from Auburn. Singleton Jr., who began his college career at Georgia Tech before transferring to Auburn last offseason, was an important piece of Auburn’s passing game in 2025. Singleton Jr. hauled in 58 receptions for 534 yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers.

One would have to think Singleton joins Brown III as the guys leading the way in the passing game this season for Florida.

Defense

Florida ranked in the bottom half of the SEC defensively last season and 70th overall in college football. The Gators also suffered plenty of losses defensively, only returning five starters to their defense.

Sumrall did what he could do from the defensive side of things to help build the defense back up. Florida is bringing in four-star cornerback CJ Bronaugh and four-star EDGE rusher Kevin Ford. In the transfer portal, it tried to beef up its defensive line with Emmanuel Oyebadejo from Jacksonville State and DK Kalu from Baylor.

The Gators also tried to step up their secondary with former Baylor safety DJ Coleman, Kentucky safety Cam Dooley and East Carolina cornerback Jordy Lowery.

As a unit, it will probably take time for Florida’s defense to come together with so many new faces and over half the defense being new to the starting role at Florida. Defensive coordinator Brad White will need to do a great coaching job this season if Florida is going to take a significant step up defensively. Sumrall’s defense was ranked 79th in the country when he was at Tulane a season ago.

Schedule

Florida begins the season with two games it should not have a problem winning. It takes on Florida Atlantic and Campbell to begin the season before diving into SEC play. In conference play, Florida has to go to Auburn, Missouri, Texas and Kentucky. Its rivalry game against Georgia is a neutral site per usual, but it is in Atlanta this season.

To end the season, Florida’s final home game is against the Commodores before going to Florida state during rivalry week.

Outlook

Florida definitely has the potential to make a bowl game in Sumrall’s first season as head coach. The Gators were able to get a few nice additions from the transfer portal that may end up being major contributors this season.

As with a lot of teams, the direction of the season will depend on quarterback play. Aaron Philo was rated as one of Florida’s best transfers in its class. Regardless of who starts at quarterback, he will not have much collegiate experience. That makes the Gators a wild card in the SEC this season. If the play of the quarterback surpasses expectations, Florida could end up being a sneaky good team this season.

As for this matchup, this is another one of Vanderbilt’s more challenging games this season. A lot of that is because of the environment that Florida has at home. Even if Vanderbilt goes into this game as a presumed favorite, Florida could certainly beat the Commodores. But again, a lot of that depends on how the new faces perform.

The Game

Date: Nov. 21

Time: Early slate (11 a.m. to noon CT kickoff time)

TV: TBD

Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

Series history: Florida leads 44-11-2

Last meeting: Florida beat Vanderbilt 38-14 in 2023

The Team

Coach: Jon Sumrall, first season

Offensive coordinator: Buster Faulkner

Defensive coordinator: Brad White

2025 record: 4-8 (2-6 SEC)

2025 rankings: 102nd in total offense, 70th in total defense

Top Newcomer: Eric Singleton Jr., wide receiver transfer from Auburn

Biggest Question: How big of an impact does Jon Sumrall’s coaching have in his first season at Florida?

The School

Location: Gainesville, Florida

Founded: 1853

Enrollment: 54,814 total students

Nickname: Gators

Colors: Blue, orange and white

Mascot: Albert and Alberta the Gators

The Program

Last win in series: Florida beat Vanderbilt 38-14 in 2023.

FBS championships: Three claimed national championships

FBS Playoff Appearances: none

The Schedule

September 5: vs. Florida Atlantic

September 12: vs. Campbell

September 19: at Auburn

September 26: vs. Ole Miss

October 3: at Missouri

October 10: vs. South Carolina

October 17: at Texas

October 31: vs. Georgia (in Atlanta)

November 7: vs. Oklahoma

November 14: at Kentucky

November 21: vs. Vanderbilt

November 28: at Florida State

This is the 11th story in Vanderbilt on SI's early preview series of all 12 regular-season opponents for Vanderbilt football in 2026

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