2026 Vanderbilt Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 7: Arkansas

There are no “give me” games when you think about SEC football, no matter the skill of a team in the conference. Just about anybody can beat anybody on any given Saturday.

Maybe the phrase “trap game” would be a better way to coin Vanderbilt’s matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks this fall. Arkansas is not a team that is expected to compete anywhere close to the SEC Championship game, but there is no reason to take an off week against Arkansas.

Vanderbilt’s midpoint of the 2026 season will take place at FirstBank Stadium against Arkansas in the fourth conference game. The game is sandwiched in between a tough Ole Miss team and a two-game road trip to Kentucky and Mississippi State.

The two schools do not meet very often. In fact, the Commodores and Razorbacks have only met 10 times on the football field. The last time was in 2018. In other words, it has been a while since Vanderbilt and Arkansas have seen each other. Times were certainly different for both programs and for college athletics as a whole. But this fall, Vanderbilt faces Arkansas for the first time in the current NIL era of college football.

Here is a breakdown and the game information for Vanderbilt’s first home conference opponent of the 2026 season.

Offense

Last season, Arkansas’ offense was actually one of the best offenses in college football. The Razorbacks were 14th in college football at 454.8 yards per game and 32.9 points per game.

A lot of that production came from last year’s starting quarterback Taylen Green. He left for the NFL draft in April. But the loss of Green was just the beginning. The Razorbacks also lost top running back Mike Washington Jr. and their top three receivers O’Mega Blake, Raylen Sharpe and Rohan Jones. The returning pass catcher with the most yards last season is CJ Brown, who caught 28 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in 2025.

Without Green, Arkansas has been in the middle of a quarterback battle that still has to be decided before the season begins. Reports coming out throughout the season seem to believe the competition is between redshirt sophomore KJ Jackson and redshirt freshman AJ Hill.

Whoever wins the starting job will almost certainly be faced with troubled times this season, just like every other quarterback in his first year starting in college.

Arkansas was busy in the transfer portal this offseason, however. Bryant Williams, an offensive tackle transfer from Louisiana is likely going to be one of their more impactful pieces offensively. Arkansas also tried to get receivers for whoever ends up being the starting quarterback. The Razorbacks got Boise State wide receiver Chris Marshall, Memphis tight end Mike Adcock, New Mexico State wide receiver Donovan Faupel and Memphis wide receiver Jamari Hawkins.

It will be interesting to see how the chemistry between the quarterbacks and wide receivers develop, but it is more than fair to expect Arkansas to be nowhere near the offensive juggernaut it was in 2025.

Defense

Not much could have gone worse for Arkansas’ defense last season. It finished 2025 as the 120th ranked team in total defense. The Razorbacks allowed 425.2 yards per game and 33.8 points per game. The defensive performance was more than enough to explain the 0-8 record in the SEC last year.

Arkansas did not have much of a choice to go out and get defensive pieces through the transfer portal. The Razrobacks added former North Carolina linebacker Khmori House, Kentucky EDGE Steven Soles, Tulane cornerback Taheim Johnson, Cincinnati safety Christian Harrison.

The only way is up defensively for this program. Arkansas does not have to be one of the greatest defenses, but it does need to make significant improvements on this side of the ball.

It is possible that Silverfield does a tremendous job his first year and gets his defense to build tight chemistry and Arkansas turns out better than everyone believes, but it would take a lot of time and effort for that to happen.

Schedule

Arkansas starts its schedule off with a buy game against North Alabama, but has a quick turnaround to Utah on the road the second week before hosting Georgia to begin its SEC slate Week 3. When game times for the first three weeks of the season were announced earlier this offseason, the Razorbacks did not seem too thrilled they were given a night game out west before preparing for the Bulldogs the next game.

Arkansas’ conference schedule also features trips to Texas A&M, Texas and Auburn before finishing the regular season at home against LSU.

Outlook

It is a little difficult to predict how Arkansas’ season is going to go. The Razorbacks have a first year head coach in Ryan Silverfield and have tons of new faces everywhere with its transfer portal class.

Arkansas, in theory, could surprise everybody and be a good team in the SEC that is extremely tough to beat. But the more likely possibility is that Arkansas is going to go through some growing pains in Silverfield's first year in Fayetteville. If Arkansas made it to a bowl game, the fanbase would have to consider the season a success. It certainly is not the likeliest scenario for it, though.

In terms of the game against Vanderbilt, it should be a game in which Vanderbilt will be favored to win, but that could change by the time this game rolls around in mid-October.

The Game

Date: Oct. 17

Time: FLEX (Afternoon or night kickoff time)

TV: TBD

Location: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Series history: Arkansas leads 7-3

Last meeting: Vanderbilt beat Arkansas 45-31 in Fayetteville in 2018.

The Team

Coach: Ryan Silverfield, first season

Offensive coordinator: Tim Cramsey

Defensive coordinator: Ron Roberts

2025 record: 2-10 (0-8 SEC)

2025 rankings: 14th in total offense, 120th in total defense

Top Newcomer: Bryant Williams, offensive tackle transfer from Louisiana

Biggest Question: How does Ryan Silverfield get his team of new and old faces to mesh together in his first season as head coach?

The School

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Founded: 1871

Enrollment: 34,175 total students

Nickname: Razorbacks

Colors: Razorback red and white

Mascot: Big Red the Razorback

The Program

Last win in series: Arkansas beat Vanderbilt 31-28 in 2011.

FBS championships: One claimed national championship (1964)

FBS Playoff Appearances: None

The Schedule

September 6: vs. North Alabama

September 12: at Utah

September 19: vs. Georgia

September 26: vs. Tulsa

October 3: at Texas A&M

October 10: vs. Tennessee

October 17: at Vanderbilt

October 31: vs. Missouri

November 7: at Auburn

November 14: vs. South Carolina

November 21: at Texas

November 28: vs. LSU

This is the seventh story in Vanderbilt on SI's early preview series of all 12 regular-season opponents for Vanderbilt football in 2026

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