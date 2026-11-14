5 Plays that Defined Vanderbilt's Disappointing 21-6 Loss to Alabama

The game started out promising, but it ended all the same. It should be noted that this was an overall strong performance by the Vanderbilt defense, regardless of the score. Take out a couple of explosive plays and bad field position as a result of offensive and special teams woes, and the game is a lot closer. Players across the unit looked like they were playing with a fire in their bellies that’s been rare this season.

Vanderbilt’s defense frankly kept them in the game, as the offense looked more worried about committing turnovers than getting yards.

All in all, what looked like a possible electric upset for a minute there turned into another showing of Vandy’s flaws and areas that Clark Lea’s coaching staff will be tasked with addressing in the near future.

Nov 14, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; \Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Marshall Pritchett (9) and wide receiver Rico Scott (7) celebrate his touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bama Falls Down on Fourth Down

Someone put a banana peel in the Bama backfield on their 4th down attempt. Either that or the pressure of Vanderbilt’s defense was getting in Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell’s head early. What has been a defensive battle up to this point was exemplified by the first 4th down attempt of the game, in which Alabama attempted a play action pass but ended up down in the backfield. The catch? Russell was untouched on the play, losing his footing.

This wasn’t necessarily just a fluke play. Alabama chose to go for it around midfield after Vanderbilt freshman Mason Lewis had a fiery tackle for loss the play before. Unfortunately for the Commodores, the good field position led to nothing, as defensive success continued and Alabama forced Jared Curtis and Co. to punt.

Defense continues to be the reason Vanderbilt is in this game https://t.co/F5vn7IVzgP — Michael Andersen (@MikeyAndersen02) November 14, 2026

Vanderbilt Pick Inside Bama’s 20!

This play felt like one of those slow-motion moments inside a dream. Vanderbilt’s Dontae Carter got his hands on a ball tipped at the line of scrimmage, and after what felt like 20 bobbles (it was more like four) Carter came up with the pick.

The positive? Huge for Vanderbilt’s field position as the offense continues to struggle. The negative? The offense struggled so mightily with yards and pre-snap penalties that their ensuing drive ended at 4th and 28. Brock Taylor did what he does and drilled a 52-yarder, (more on the significance of the kick later) but fans let Clark Lea hear their disappointment with the lack of touchdowns in the contest so far.

Penalties leading to a score before half looks like it changed the momentum of this game https://t.co/NL8vY84CFg — Michael Andersen (@MikeyAndersen02) November 14, 2026

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More Penalties Allow Alabama to Score Before the Half

A lot of this article’s focus has been on offensive struggles and defensive success, but this one was tough. The Alabama drive could have ended in another decisive stand that gave Vanderbilt the lead going into halftime. But a lack of discipline in coverage from Vandy’s DBs allowed Alabama to get open, and the only (somewhat justifiable) response was a PI near the goal line.

It felt like a chance for a massive momentum boost, but allowing the opposing receiver to get inside leverage at the line of scrimmage led to a correctly-called penalty, and Alabama punching it in shortly thereafter. Bama 7, Vandy 3 at halftime.

Kickers need love too, Taylor’s probably the most consistent player on the roster. https://t.co/kDCCdUX2Dt — Michael Andersen (@MikeyAndersen02) November 14, 2026

Kickers Need Love Too

Brock Taylor added a few more highlights to his resume this game. One was the game's first score, in which Taylor drilled a 52 yarder. The kick had some significance behind it too, as it was the moment that Taylor became Vanderbilt’s all-time leading scorer. Not bad kid.

The second big kick of the game came midway through the 3rd, as Taylor once again hit from deep, this time a 57 yard boot. In a game where Vanderbilt’s offense has been downright dumbfounding, special teams have been the only reason an upset was still possible down the stretch.

Editor’s (still me) Note: Taylor would go on to miss a 50 yard field goal short early in the 4th quarter, you can only assume at this point his leg is tired from carrying the team.

The Final Nail in Vandy’s Coffin

The game wasn’t the blowout people expected. The spread was set at 15.5, and some fans thought it should be more like 30, but to Clark Lea and his staff a loss is a loss. The play that all but ended the game sums up Vanderbilt’s season. A pass on fourth and short, in the red zone, to who else but Junior Sherrill. And as we’ve seen with Jared Curtis at times, youthful inaccuracy got the best of him as the ball sailed out of bounds.

As Vanderbilt kisses its bowl game hopes goodbye, there’s reflection that needs to happen. Not every starter from Saturday will be suiting up in the black and gold next season, but if today's result shows anything, it's that maybe change is a necessary thing for this team.

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