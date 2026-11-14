Vanderbilt Football Got a New All-Time Leading Scorer in First Half of Alabama Game

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt kicker Brock Taylor became the program’s all-time leading scorer with his second-quarter make from 52 yards against Alabama.

Taylor has 256 points in his three years as Vanderbilt’s kicker and is 45-for-51 on his career attempts. He’s 121-for-123 on extra points. Taylor is now 9-for-11 from 50+ yards and had a career-best two made 50+ yarders a week ago against Mississippi State.

Former Vanderbilt kicker Bryant Hahnfeldt–who kicked for the Commodores from 2005-to-2008–was the previous all-time leading scorer with 255 career points. Taylor still has two more weeks and another year of eligibility to build on the record he set Saturday while putting Vanderbilt up 3-0 on No. 3 Alabama.

Taylor also set the record for most Vanderbilt field goal makes in a game a week ago in Vanderbilt’s win over Mississippi State with six. Taylor had declared earlier that week that he was disappointed that he hadn’t gotten more attempts, and his wishes were answered. Taylor has made the most of his opportunities.

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“There's a huge emphasis on consistency,” Taylor said Tuesday. ”Obviously, my career's gone well, I've been thankful for it so far, but I just think there's a higher level. Ultimately I'm trying to play at the next level, absolutely. And if you watch those guys on Sundays, their make rates are so high, so I think just not taking that, I don't think it's a victim mindset, but I think it's so easy to be like ‘I'm in college, like more misses are okay, but in my opinion, just trying to make sure that when it's time to make the switch that everything will translate how I want to. So just work on consistency a lot.”

In a career that’s likely already cemented Taylor as the best kicker in Vanderbilt’s program history, Taylor’s last two weeks are his best yet. When Taylor comes back, the performances will be the type of outings and acheivements that will be read off over the FirstBank Stadium public address and will pop up on the screen. It’s one that will be in Vanderbilt’s record book for a number of years. But, Taylor insists that he’s here to help Vanderbilt win rather than building his own personal brand.

Vanderbilt's players have made sure that Taylor's legacy lives on, though.

"He's a legend," Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis said.

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