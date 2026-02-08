Vanderbilt Women’s Tennis Drops Second Straight: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s tennis took its second loss of the season on the second day of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship. The Commodores suffered a 4-1 loss to No. 18 Texas in a match where there was a promising start for Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt was able to start the day off strong as it won two of three doubles matchups. Celia-Belle Mohr and Sophia Webster were able to secure the doubles points, beating Salma Drugdova and Christasha McNeil 7-5.

In singles, however, things took a turn for the worst for Vanderbilt. Valeria Ray lost a tightly-contested match to Carmen Andreea Herea of Texas in three sets (4-6, 6-2, 3-6). Then, Texas took a lead after Anastasia Abbagnato beat Bridget Stammel of Vanderbilt in three sets (3-6, 7-5, 7-6).

Texas’ run in singles continued after Mia Yamakita lost to Texas’ McNeil in two sets (1-6, 2-6). The Longhorns’ Elizabeth Ionescu sealed the match and handed Vanderbilt its second straight loss with a three-set win over Erin Pearce of Vanderbilt (6-1, 3-6, 6-2).

Vanderbilt will look to snap its losing streak against either Duke or Illinois Sunday at 3:30 p.m. CT.

“It definitely feels like some learning and growth are going to need to come from today, but again, the great thing about this tournament is that we still have another opportunity,” Vanderbilt women’s tennis head coach Aleke Tsoubanos concluded. “Whether that’s Duke or Illinois tomorrow, it will be another great match. We look forward to getting one more crack at it and seeing if we can end here on a high note. I’m proud of the effort we showed out there today.”

The Anchor: Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026

Vanderbilt baseball head coach Tim Corbin said that everyone on the roster is healthy ahead of opening day. The Commodores begin their season in Arlington, Texas Feb. 13.

Vanderbilt bowling was listed as the No. 4-seed at the Storm Flyer Classic after winning four of five games on the second day of the tournament. The final day of the event begins Sunday morning at 8:10 a.m. CT.

Vanderbilt pitcher Connor Fennell was given preseason All-American honors from the NCWBA Friday. Fennell is hoping to help anchor the Commodores pitching staff during the 2026 season.

Saturday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt women’s tennis lost to No. 18 Texas 4-1.

Vanderbilt lacrosse lost to No. 10 Clemson 20-5.

Sunday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt bowling at the Storm Flyer Classic, Day 3, 8:10 a.m. CT.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“I've spent 38 years doing this, and the day that I don't give a s--- is the day that I won't be in this chair. I love being here every day.” Tim Corbin

We’ll Leave You With This…

Tim Corbin’s still hitting fungos in year 24 🎥 pic.twitter.com/X1QWikmLU5 — Dylan Tovitz (@dtovitz) February 6, 2026

