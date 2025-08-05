Another Vanderbilt Athlete Named to Watch List
Another Vanderbilt football player has been named to a preseason watchlist as the 2025-2026 college football looms.
Commodores’ running back Sedrick Alexander was named as one of the running backs listed on the Doak Walker Award Watch List, which is awarded to the best running back in the sport each year.
Alexander is coming off a season where he put up 586 yards and six touchdowns in 146 carries. All of his numbers last season were career-highs as he also caught 23 passes for 238 yards out of the backfield.
His 824 all-purpose yards were second on the team behind quarterback Diego Pavia as Alexander helped Vanderbilt to a 7-6 winning season.
Alexander played a pivotal role in last season’s upset victory over No. 1 Alabama. Alexander carried the ball 21 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns and proved to be one of the biggest difference makers in the Commodores’ 40-35 win.
Alexander is heading into his third season and is hoping to continue to make an even bigger impact on the offense than he did last year. For Vanderbilt to improve on its 2024-2025 season, it will need Alexander to help establish the run game and take pressure off Pavia and the rest of the offense.
At Vanderbilt’s SEC media day in July, head coach Clark Lea emphasized the need for the running game to take the next step in order to continue to compete with the top teams in the conference.
Alexander joins a list of other Commodores to be named to a preseason watchlist. Pavia and tight end Eli Stowers were named to the Walter Camp Award Watch List. Vanderbilt kicker Brock Taylor was one of 30 kickers named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List.
Martel Hight is a candidate for the Paul Horung Award for the most versatile player in college football. Lastly, Pavia was also named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, which goes to the player of the year in the sport.
Alexander, a native of Austin, Texas, was a unanimous three-star recruit coming out of high school per 247Sports, ESPN and On3 Sports. The junior was the No. 31 running back in the class of 2023 and a Top 150 player in the state of Texas as he chose to go to Vanderbilt over Iowa State, Air Force, Navy and Texas State.
